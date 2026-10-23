Roze AI Inc. — Price, Chart, Company Information & Latest News

Roze AI Inc. | NASDAQ: RZAI

PAID ADVERTISEMENT — This company-information page is published by SmallCapExclusive as part of a compensated investor-awareness campaign relating to Roze AI Inc. Full compensation and investment-risk disclosures appear below.

RZAI Stock Information

Market Information Details Company name Roze AI Inc. Ticker symbol RZAI Primary exchange Nasdaq Capital Market Sector Technology Industry Software — Infrastructure Last closing price $11.13 Market capitalization Approximately $619 million 52-week trading range $9.03 – $35.55 Shares outstanding Approximately 55.64 million Currency U.S. dollars (USD) Company website rozeai.com

Market-data note: Last closing price and estimated market capitalization are as of October 22, 2026. The market capitalization is calculated from the closing price and approximately 55.64 million reported shares outstanding. The stated 52-week range reflects the stock’s limited public trading history since its September 2026 listing. Data providers may differ in their share counts, quotations and adjustments. Market figures are not real-time and should be verified before use.

About Roze AI Inc.

Roze AI Inc. is a Canadian-incorporated technology company developing artificial intelligence systems for fire-risk assessment, disaster prevention and physical-environment monitoring.

The company conducts its principal operating business through its wholly owned subsidiary, Roze AI Korea Co., Ltd., based in Seongnam, South Korea.

Unlike companies primarily focused on generative artificial intelligence, Roze AI develops technologies intended to interpret sensor information from real-world facilities.

Its approach combines wireless sensing, Internet of Things (IoT) infrastructure, artificial intelligence, data analytics and digital-twin technologies.

The objective is to help building operators and safety personnel understand potentially dangerous conditions and support earlier preventive responses.

The company’s principal technologies include:

Fire 4Cast — AI Fire-Risk Forecasting

Fire 4Cast is designed to provide information about developing fire risks.

Sensors collect relevant environmental and facility data. The company’s AI systems analyze that information to support risk assessment and earlier identification of potentially hazardous conditions.

Disaster AI Platform (DAP)

Roze AI’s Disaster AI Platform analyzes available sensor and facility information to generate a Fire Risk Index.

That index is intended to help operators assess changing risk conditions and make more informed safety-management decisions.

Digital-Twin Technology

Digital-twin systems create virtual representations of physical facilities.

Roze AI develops these technologies for applications involving facility monitoring, simulation, safety planning and operational support.

Additional Safety Technologies

The company also describes intelligent fire-detection equipment, acoustic sensing systems and related disaster-prevention products.

Some semiconductor and energy-harvesting technologies remain under development. Their commercial availability and performance should not be assumed.

Roze AI’s technology is intended to support safety management; it does not guarantee that fires or other disasters can be predicted or prevented.

Official company website: Roze AI

Investor relations: Roze AI Investors

Latest Roze AI News

The following announcements summarize important company developments available as of October 23, 2026.

October 19, 2026 — Roze AI Signs MOA Targeting Approximately $111.8 Million in Potential Project Work

Roze AI announced that its Korean subsidiary signed a memorandum of agreement with Mullae District 3 Complex Development Co., Ltd. concerning a proposed residential, industrial and commercial development in Seoul.

The parties intend to evaluate possible applications of Roze AI’s fire-safety systems and related technologies during project planning.

The announcement identifies a preliminary target of approximately $111.8 million for potential contract work.

Important distinction: The memorandum of agreement is non-binding. The stated target is not a confirmed order, recognized revenue or revenue guidance. Any future participation remains subject to feasibility reviews, approvals, commercial negotiations and a separate definitive agreement.

The announcement also discussed a previously disclosed Daegu AI Data Center contract with a stated value of approximately $172.2 million including VAT.

That Daegu figure does not represent an additional contract announced on October 19. The company stated that project operations had not commenced, related revenue had not been generated and project financing had not been secured.

Read the October 19 announcement

October 13, 2026 — Roze AI Announces Approximately $14.8 Million in Additional Contracts

Roze AI announced three new contracts through its South Korean subsidiary involving redevelopment and commercial projects.

The agreements, with existing customers Hajo and IJ, cover two redevelopment districts in Seoul and an additional development site in Incheon.

The company reported a combined contract value of approximately $14.8 million, including value-added tax.

The scope includes digital-twin AI platforms, fire-protection equipment and related installation work.

Construction at the three sites is expected to begin during the first half of 2027, according to the company’s current schedules.

Contract amounts and performance schedules remain subject to design changes, construction progress and other contractual conditions. The stated amounts are not recognized revenue or company revenue guidance.

Read the October 13 announcement

October 6, 2026 — Roze AI Announces Approximately $12.2 Million in South Korean Contracts

Roze AI announced contracts through Roze AI Korea valued at approximately $12.2 million, excluding VAT.

The contracts concern the application of its fire-safety and disaster-prevention technologies in commercial and mixed-use developments in South Korea.

These agreements involve project sites separate from the additional contracts announced on October 13.

The company described the work as part of its strategy to expand the deployment of Fire 4Cast, the Disaster AI Platform and related solutions.

Project values are subject to changes in design, scope and execution. Contract announcements do not establish the timing or amount of future revenue recognition.

Read the October 6 announcement

September 29, 2026 — Roze AI Announces Nasdaq Direct Listing

Roze AI announced that its common shares were expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol RZAI in connection with a direct listing.

The listing marked the company’s entry into the U.S. public equity market.

A direct listing differs from a traditional initial public offering. The registration of existing shareholder securities does not, by itself, mean the company received new capital from sales of those shares.

Investors should review the company’s prospectus and other SEC disclosures for information about its ownership structure, financial condition, securities and associated risks.

Read the September 29 announcement

RZAI Stock: Company Information & Additional Resources

Official website: Roze AI Inc.

Investor relations: Roze AI Investor Information

Company announcements: Roze AI Newsroom

SEC reports: Search Roze AI filings on SEC EDGAR

Stock-price history: RZAI Historical Market Data

Trading information: RZAI on Nasdaq

Related Roze AI Coverage

Roze AI Stock RZAI: What Happened After Its Explosive Nasdaq Debut?

RZAI Stock: After a 63% Plunge, 3 Signals Point to a Potential Bounce

RZAI Stock: $172 Million Project Agreement, New AI Contracts and 3 Signs a Bottom May Be Forming

Paid Advertisement & Investment Risk Disclosure

PAID ADVERTISEMENT — COMPENSATION DISCLOSURE

Small Cap Exclusive is owned and operated by King Tide Media, LLC.

SGNL Media Group LLC is the paying party for an investor-awareness campaign relating to Roze AI Inc. (NASDAQ: RZAI). Under the previously published campaign disclosure, King Tide Media, LLC may receive compensation of up to $1,000,000 in connection with the campaign, which commenced September 25, 2026.

This page constitutes paid promotional content, not independent investment research, personalized financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell securities.

Roze AI is a relatively newly listed public company. Its securities may be subject to substantial volatility, limited trading liquidity, dilution, financing risk, concentrated ownership, customer concentration and operational uncertainty.

Business risks include project execution, construction delays, contracting and regulatory approvals, financing availability, competitive technologies, product performance and the ability to convert announced project opportunities into recognized revenue and positive cash flow.

The approximately $111.8 million October 19 target is associated with a non-binding memorandum of agreement, not a confirmed contract award. The approximately $172.2 million Daegu project agreement was previously disclosed and is subject to significant financing and execution conditions. Neither figure is current recognized revenue or revenue guidance.

Amounts announced under separate contracts may have different VAT treatments, currency assumptions, project schedules and performance conditions. They should not be treated as interchangeable or automatically added together as realized revenue.

Market information is based on publicly available sources and may change without notice. Stock quotations may be delayed. Neither future company developments nor stock-price performance are guaranteed.

Investors could lose some or all of their investment.

Read the Complete Small Cap Exclusive Disclaimer