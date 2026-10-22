GRML Stock: Greenland Mines Ltd. — Price, Chart, Company Information & Latest News

Greenland Mines Ltd. | NASDAQ: GRML

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GRML Stock Information

Market information Details Company name Greenland Mines Ltd. Ticker symbol GRML Primary exchange Nasdaq Capital Market Sector Materials Industry Metals & Mining Last closing price $6.19 Market capitalization Approximately $82.7 million 52-week trading range $2.82 – $36.99 Shares outstanding Approximately 13.35 million Currency U.S. dollars (USD)

Last closing price and market capitalization as of October 21, 2026. The 52-week range uses Barchart historical data; some market-data providers report a different high because of historical data adjustments. Market statistics change over time and may differ between providers. Confirm the date, source and any quote delay before relying on them.

About Greenland Mines Ltd.

Greenland Mines Ltd. is a Nasdaq-listed mineral exploration and development company focused on mineral resources in Greenland.

The company’s principal projects are:

Sarfartoq Rare Earths Project — Southwest Greenland

Sarfartoq contains reported rare-earth resources, including neodymium and praseodymium (NdPr), materials used in high-performance permanent magnets for industrial and technological applications.

Skaergaard Precious Metals Project — Southeast Greenland

Skaergaard contains reported mineral resources involving palladium, platinum and gold. The company is undertaking technical evaluation, metallurgical testing and development planning for the project.

Greenland Mines also holds strategic mineral-related investments and has described a broader strategy of connecting Greenland’s potential mineral resources with processing and industrial markets in North America and Europe.

Both principal projects remain subject to additional technical, economic, environmental, regulatory and financing requirements. They are not established commercial producing mines.

Official company website: greenlandmines.com

Investor relations: ir.greenlandmines.com

Latest Greenland Mines News

Five most recent press releases listed in the company’s official investor-relations archive, checked October 22, 2026.

October 19, 2026 — Greenland Mines Shares Begin Trading on Xetra in Germany

Greenland Mines announced that its common shares began trading on Xetra, Deutsche Börse’s electronic trading platform. The additional venue provides access through participating European and international brokers, while Nasdaq remains the company’s principal market.

The company identified MWB Fairtrade AG as designated sponsor. The announcement does not establish that additional trading volume or investment demand will result.

Read the October 19 announcement

October 14, 2026 — Greenland Mines Comments on U.S. Attention to Greenland Mineral Exploration

The company issued a statement responding to U.S. political interest in Greenland’s mineral resources and critical-mineral supply chains.

Greenland Mines discussed the potential relevance of its Sarfartoq rare-earth and Skaergaard precious-metal projects to future mineral-supply diversification.

The statement was a company response to policy developments, not an announcement of U.S. government financing, a new mining permit or a commercial supply contract.

Read the October 14 announcement

October 12, 2026 — Greenland Mines Highlights Neo Performance Materials’ EU Strategic Project Designation

Greenland Mines welcomed the European Commission’s selection of Neo Performance Materials’ Silmet 2.0 rare-earth processing initiative in Estonia as an EU Strategic Project.

Neo is a strategic shareholder in Greenland Mines and has rights relating to potential future production from the Sarfartoq project.

The EU designation applies to Neo’s Silmet 2.0 initiative, not to Greenland Mines or Sarfartoq. It does not guarantee mine development, financing or future commercial deliveries.

Read the October 12 announcement

October 9, 2026 — Company President Invited to Arctic Circle Mining Roundtable

Greenland Mines announced that its president, Dr. Bo Møller Stensgaard, had been invited to participate in an Arctic mining roundtable associated with the 2026 Arctic Circle Assembly in Reykjavík, Iceland.

The event focuses on responsible mineral development, infrastructure, permitting and regional economic cooperation.

The invitation is an industry-engagement announcement and does not itself establish a new commercial agreement, financing arrangement or project approval.

Read the October 9 announcement

October 6, 2026 — Greenland Mines Authorizes $20 Million Share Repurchase Program

Greenland Mines announced that its board of directors had authorized a share repurchase program of up to $20 million.

The company described the authorization as part of its capital-allocation strategy, following recent financing transactions and continued work on its mineral projects.

A repurchase authorization does not mean that shares have already been repurchased. Actual repurchases, if any, depend on future decisions, market conditions and applicable requirements.

Read the October 6 announcement

Company Information & Additional Resources

Official Press Releases: Greenland Mines News Archive

Financial Information: Greenland Mines Investor Relations

SEC Reports: Search SEC EDGAR

Market Data: GRML on Nasdaq

Paid Advertisement & Investment Risk Disclosure

PAID ADVERTISEMENT — COMPENSATION DISCLOSURE

Small Cap Exclusive is owned and operated by King Tide Media, LLC. As stated in the existing campaign disclosure, King Tide Media, LLC has received or is eligible to receive compensation of up to $1,500,000 from Greenland Mines Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRML) for investor-awareness services beginning March 23, 2026. King Tide Media states that it owns no GRML shares.

This page is compensated promotional content, not independent investment research, personalized financial advice or a recommendation to purchase or sell securities.

Greenland Mines is an exploration- and development-stage mineral company. Its projects face risks involving mineral-resource estimates, metallurgical recoveries, economic feasibility, financing, dilution, commodity prices, permitting, infrastructure and execution. The company’s stock may experience substantial volatility, and investors may lose some or all of their investment.

Information is based on publicly available sources and may change without notice. Market quotations may be delayed. Future business developments and stock-price performance are not guaranteed.

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