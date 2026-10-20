GRML STOCK: 16% INTRADAY SURGE. WHAT’S NEXT?

One of the market’s most active movers is back in the spotlight: rare earths, gold, palladium, European trading access—and three developments investors should know about.

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FIRST, LOOK AT WHAT JUST HAPPENED.

On October 20, Greenland Mines (NASDAQ: GRML) reversed direction, climbing as high as $6.50 intraday—15.9% above Monday’s closing price.

That’s the kind of volatility that gets traders looking at their screens.

But price swings aren’t the entire story.

While GRML was making sharp moves, Greenland Mines was advancing two mineral-development projects, expanding its European trading access, and positioning itself within a growing conversation about critical-mineral supply chains.

So what’s actually happening behind the ticker?

Three developments stand out.

THE GRML PRICE ACTION

Market data: October 20, 2026. The $6.50 figure represents an intraday high, not a closing price. Past performance does not predict future returns.

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1. GERMANY JUST OPENED ANOTHER DOOR TO GRML TRADING

A Nasdaq Stock With Expanding European Market Access

On October 19, Greenland Mines announced that its shares had begun trading on Xetra, Deutsche Börse’s electronic trading platform in Germany.

GRML was already accessible through German trading venues, but Xetra adds another established platform used by European and international market participants.

Why is the timing interesting?

Because the conversation surrounding Greenland has changed.

Rare earths and other critical minerals are increasingly part of discussions about industrial security, technology manufacturing and diversified supply chains.

European manufacturers need reliable sources of materials. Governments are exploring ways to reduce supply-chain concentration. And Greenland contains mineral resources that warrant serious geological and commercial evaluation.

Greenland Mines is attempting to advance projects within that environment.

The Xetra development expands trading access. Whether it attracts sustained investor participation remains to be seen.

And that brings us to the company’s rare-earth story.

2. RARE EARTHS: A GREENLAND PROJECT WITH A EUROPEAN CONNECTION

The Minerals Behind Magnets, Robotics and Advanced Technology

Two unusual names are becoming increasingly familiar to investors following critical minerals:

Neodymium. Praseodymium.

Together, they’re often called NdPr.

These rare-earth elements are important ingredients in powerful permanent magnets used in electric vehicles, robotics, industrial equipment and defense-related technologies.

Greenland Mines’ Sarfartoq project in southwest Greenland contains reported rare-earth mineral resources, including these elements.

But Sarfartoq is not just a mineral deposit with an ambitious development concept.

It has an identifiable potential downstream connection.

Neo Performance Materials, a strategic shareholder in Greenland Mines, holds offtake rights covering up to 60% of potential future Sarfartoq ore or concentrate production.

That relationship became particularly relevant on October 12.

The European Commission selected Neo’s Silmet 2.0 rare-earth processing initiative in Estonia as a Strategic Project under the EU Critical Raw Materials Act.

The potential connection is compelling to examine:

Greenlandic rare-earth resources. European processing infrastructure. A commercial relationship linking the two.

But here’s the distinction: the EU designation belongs to Neo’s processing initiative, not Greenland Mines’ Sarfartoq project. It does not guarantee mine approval, project financing, production or future deliveries.

Still, it gives investors a specific relationship to monitor as the project develops.

The next important evidence will come from exploration, metallurgy, permitting and commercial execution.

3. GOLD. PALLADIUM. PLATINUM. AND A MAJOR GREENLAND FIELD PROGRAM.

The Second Project That Changes the GRML Story

While Sarfartoq provides exposure to rare earths, Greenland Mines has another project targeting an entirely different mineral market.

Skaergaard.

Located in southeast Greenland, Skaergaard contains reported resources involving gold, palladium and platinum.

In October, Greenland Mines announced the conclusion of an extensive 2026 technical field campaign.

Consider the reported scale:

Approximately 4,480 meters of diamond drilling.

More than 100 tons of bulk material collected for testing and related evaluation.

collected for testing and related evaluation. Geological, geotechnical and environmental work supporting additional project assessment.

Continuing investigation of potential additional mineral streams, including gallium and vanadium.

Those numbers represent technical work—not commercial metal production.

And that’s an important difference.

For an undeveloped mineral project, the next step is demonstrating whether the resource can be extracted and processed economically.

Metallurgical testing, engineering studies, infrastructure costs, environmental requirements and financing are all critical.

The opportunity is in what future technical results may establish. The risk is that the project may never become commercially viable.

For GRML investors, Skaergaard represents another substantial development story to follow alongside Sarfartoq.

THE $59 MILLION DEVELOPMENT QUESTION

Capital Is in Place for Work. Now What Gets Delivered?

In September, Greenland Mines announced more than $59 million in recent financing transactions intended to support its development activities.

Then, on October 6, the company announced authorization of a share repurchase program of up to $20 million.

Together, those announcements raise several questions.

How much capital will go toward exploration and technical studies?

What will the next results reveal?

Will future development require additional financing?

And will the company execute any share repurchases?

An authorization is not an actual completed buyback, and equity financing may dilute existing shareholders.

For an exploration-stage mining company, the financial story is inseparable from its ability to advance the underlying projects.

Investors need evidence of progress—not just large financing headlines.

THE 3 THINGS TO WATCH NEXT

1. THE STOCK CHART

GRML’s October 20 intraday is setting up beautifully and it is something traders should be watching closely. Put it on your watch-list today.

2. THE GREENLAND PROJECT RESULTS

Sarfartoq’s rare-earth development and Skaergaard’s technical studies could provide further insight into the company’s mineral-development prospects.

3. THE EUROPEAN CONNECTION

Xetra expands trading access, while Neo’s processing relationship provides a possible future commercial pathway for Sarfartoq.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: GRML IS MORE THAN A ONE-DAY STOCK MOVE

Two Greenland mineral projects.

Rare earths used in advanced manufacturing.

Gold, palladium and platinum resources.

An existing relationship with a European processor.

Expanded trading access in Germany.

And significant technical development activity.

That’s the story behind GRML’s recent market attention.

But it is also an early-stage mining story. The company’s projects face meaningful geological, processing, environmental, regulatory, financing and execution risks. Mineral resources are not commercially proven reserves, and investors can lose their entire investment.

FOLLOW THE GRML STORY BEFORE THE NEXT HEADLINE

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FULL PAID ADVERTISEMENT DISCLOSURE

Small Cap Exclusive is owned and operated by King Tide Media, LLC. King Tide Media, LLC has disclosed compensation of up to $1,500,000 from Greenland Mines Ltd. for profiling Greenland Mines Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRML), beginning March 23, 2026, and states that it owns zero shares of GRML.

This material is paid investor-awareness advertising, not independent investment research, personalized investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Mining exploration and small-cap stocks involve substantial risks, including possible loss of principal.

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