VJET Stock Has a New Story: Inside Flyte Aviation’s Bid to Rethink Regional Private Travel

If you searched VJET stock trades on the NYSE and recently and expected to find a German 3D-printing company, you may be looking at the wrong VJET.

There’s a completely new story behind the ticker.

On October 5, Catheter Precision officially became Flyte Aviation, Inc. (NYSE American: VJET), completing one of the more unusual public-company transformations of 2026.

Forget medical devices for a moment.

The company investors are being introduced to today is building a technology-enabled private aviation platform around a surprisingly simple idea:

For certain regional trips, flying private doesn’t necessarily need to mean chartering a Gulfstream.

Flyte is betting that smaller aircraft, direct digital booking and regional routes can open private aviation to a much broader customer base.

And underneath the new ticker, new name and consumer platform, there are early operating numbers that make VJET stock worth watching closely.

The VJET Stock Story Starts With Five Small Jets

At the center of Flyte’s strategy is the Cirrus Vision Jet.

Rather than compete exclusively for traditional luxury private-aviation customers, Flyte Hops uses smaller Vision Jets for regional routes that sit in an awkward gap between driving and conventional private charter.

Think New York to Nantucket. Manhattan to the Hamptons. Regional business trips. Golf weekends. Family getaways.

Trips where commercial flying can be inconvenient, driving consumes most of the day and traditional private charter can feel excessive.

Flyte currently lists five Vision Jets in its fleet. Its Ponderosa Air subsidiary provides the FAA Part 135 operating platform, while Flyte Hops handles short-haul service and Flyte Luxe gives customers access to larger aircraft when the mission requires it.

That distinction matters.

Flyte isn’t simply trying to become another jet broker.

It’s attempting to build a consumer-facing private aviation network.

And if that model works, the technology connecting customers, aircraft, pricing and routes could become almost as important as the airplanes themselves.

The Number That Caught Our Attention Wasn’t the Market Size

Investor presentations love enormous total-addressable-market numbers.

We’re more interested in what customers are actually doing.

Flyte generated approximately $986,000 in revenue during all of 2025.

Then the pace began accelerating.

During the first half of 2026, Flyte reported more than 118 flights and over $1 million in revenue. Its aviation business generated approximately $749,000 during Q2 alone.

Then came July.

Flyte reported preliminary July revenue of approximately $640,000, representing roughly 102% sequential growth from June.

Put that number into perspective:

One month of preliminary revenue equaled roughly 65% of Flyte’s entire 2025 revenue.

That’s the number we would circle.

Not because one strong month proves the business model.

It doesn’t.

But because it establishes a measurable question for investors:

Can Flyte sustain that acceleration as its fleet, customer base and booking platform scale?

If it can, investors may eventually look back at 2026 as the point when Flyte began transitioning from an aviation concept into an operating growth story.

10,000 Accounts Could Be More Important Than It Looks

The more interesting part of the Flyte Aviation VJET story may ultimately be the customer relationship.

Private aviation has traditionally involved phone calls, brokers, quotes and considerable friction.

Flyte wants the experience to look much more like modern consumer travel:

Search a route. See the aircraft. See the price. Book.

The company’s direct-to-consumer platform launched this summer, and by August 20, Flyte said it had surpassed 10,000 registered accounts.

For a young aviation platform, that is a metric worth following.

Because if Flyte can convert those accounts into repeat customers, a potentially powerful flywheel begins to emerge:

More customers → more flight demand → greater aircraft utilization → more routes → more customer data → potentially better economics.

This is also where Flyte’s technology strategy becomes interesting without forcing the company into the increasingly crowded “AI stock” category.

Artificial intelligence can potentially improve pricing, routing, customer acquisition, scheduling and aircraft utilization.

But there’s something refreshingly tangible underneath the technology narrative:

The airplanes still have to fly. Customers still have to book them. And Flyte can measure both.

The Consumer Pitch Is Surprisingly Simple

Look at some of Flyte’s advertised regional pricing and the strategy becomes easier to understand.

The company currently markets certain New York-area trips starting around $4,900 for the entire Vision Jet, accommodating four adults plus a child.

That still isn’t mass-market transportation.

It isn’t supposed to be.

But split among several travelers, the economics begin creating a very different conversation from the stereotypical $15,000–$30,000 private-jet charter.

The potential customer doesn’t necessarily own a jet.

It could be an executive, family, golfer, weekend traveler or small group willing to pay a premium to transform a painful six-hour drive into a dramatically shorter trip.

That potentially puts Flyte in an interesting middle ground:

more convenient than driving, more personalized than commercial aviation and potentially more accessible than traditional private charter.

What VJET Investors Should Watch Next

This is still an early-stage aviation company that requires capital. Maintenance matters. Utilization matters. Fuel costs matter. Customer acquisition costs matter. And impressive percentage growth becomes increasingly difficult as the revenue base gets larger.

But those risks are also what make Flyte’s next several quarters so important.

Investors now have real numbers to track.

Watch monthly and quarterly revenue.

Watch flight volume.

Watch fleet expansion.

Watch registered users become paying customers.

And, most importantly, watch whether increasing utilization begins producing increasingly attractive unit economics.

Five Vision Jets and roughly $640,000 in preliminary July revenue may not look like an aviation empire today.

But every network starts small.

If Flyte can prove that its July acceleration wasn’t an anomaly, grow beyond its initial fleet and convert a rapidly expanding digital audience into repeat passengers, VJET could become one of the more unusual small-cap growth stories to watch heading into 2027.

The ticker is new.

The company is new.

And now investors get to find out whether the growth curve is new, too.

IMPORTANT DISCLOSURE

This is paid promotional content. King Tide Media, LLC, parent company of Small Cap Exclusive, has been compensated by Sica Media for investor-awareness and marketing services relating to Flyte Aviation (NYSE American: VJET). King Tide Media, LLC may receive compensation of up to $500,000 in connection with this campaign. King Tide Media, LLC owns zero shares of VJET. Start date is 10/7/26. This compensation creates a potential conflict of interest and should be considered when evaluating this communication.Risk Factors: High volatility and speculative micro-cap status, Recent 1-for-10 reverse stock split executed October 5, 2026 and Substantial historical net losses and negative earnings per share

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