Vivakor VIVK Stock Price is consolidated and ready for a run? UPDATE

VIVK Stock Price has been trying to recover since it's January's high of almost $10. Wondering why this stock is having such a hard time and if it can break the overall trend?

Now, let’s go over some of the basic information on this stock before we get in the technical analysis

Vivakor Inc. Company Information

Company Name: Vivakor Inc.

Ticker: VIVK

Exchange: OTC

Website: https://vivakor.com/

Vivakor Inc. Company Summary:

Vivakor, Inc. engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of clean energy technologies and environmental solutions that focus on soil remediation. It specializes in the remediation of soil and the extraction of hydrocarbons, such as oil, from properties contaminated by or laden with heavy crude oil and other hydrocarbon-based substances. The company focuses on the remediation of contaminated soil and water resulting from either man-made spills or naturally occurring deposits of oil. Its primary focus is remediation of oil spills resulting from the Iraqi invasion of Kuwait and naturally occurring oil sands deposits in the Uinta basin located in Eastern Utah. Vivakor was founded on November 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Lehi, UT.

VIVK stock price is due to News?

Jun 16, 2022 (ACCESSWIRE via COMTEX) — IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2022 / Vivakor, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVK) (“Vivakor” or the “Company”), a socially responsible operator, acquirer and developer of clean energy technologies and environmental solutions, today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Silver Fuels Delhi, LLC (operating in Louisiana) (“SF Delhi”) and White Claw Colorado City, LLC (operating in Texas) (“WCCO”). If consummated, the acquisitions will enable Vivakor to enter a synergistic segment of the energy industry with the combination of a crude oil gathering, storage, and transportation facility, which feature long-term ten year take or pay contracts. In 2021, SF Delhi generated $33 million in revenue and positive operating cash flow.

VIVK 5 Day Chart

VIVK Stock Price Technical Analysis:

What can I say, it is frightening in this market coupled with the obvious pullback from the rush of demand.

If it can consolidate here and stabilize it might be a good scalp.