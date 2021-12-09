Do We Use Crystal Balls?: Two Winners & Three Losers

Loser #1:

Company Name: Auri, Inc.

Ticker: AURI

Exchange: OTC

Website: www.auri.club

Company Summary:

Auri provide a wide range of services such as software solutions, e-commerce, and information technology

Why did it go up over 100%?

Dec. 8, 2021

Auri announced plans to provide a wide range of services such as software solutions, e-commerce, and information technology.

Aurium app (www.auri.club)

Our Crypto Trading App will offer anonymity, Fiat support, unlimited purchases, and the purchase of rare tokens, which are not available on exchanges.

Auri token

The company will launch its own Crypto Currency, in order to enhance the shareholders’ value and participate in Digital and Crypto Currencies buy, sell and trade markets.

1 Day Chart

Technical Analysis:

The stock hasn’t traded in almost six months and every time this ticker moves it pulls back. It raades the majority of the time around $.004 and I forecast it will return to this PPS within a month. Until this stock proves it has steady substantial news with sustained runs, I’m a skeptic.

Loser #2:

Company Name: EHAVE

Ticker: EHVVF

Exchange: OTC

Website: www.PSLY.COM

Company Summary:

Ehave, Inc. is a provider of digital therapeutics delivering evidence-based therapeutic interventions to patients. Our primary focus is on improving the standard care in therapeutics to prevent or treat brain disorders or diseases through the use of digital therapeutics, psychedelics, independently or together, with medications, devices, and other therapies to optimize patient care and health outcomes meeting privacy and HIPAA & GDPR Compliant. Our main product is the Ehave Dashboard which is a mental health informatics platform that allows clinicians to make objective and intelligent decisions through data insight using Blockchain technology.

Why did it go up over 100%?

12/8/21

EHAVE plans to explore a merger and the formation of PSLY.COM, a $360 Million transaction, and will apply to list shares on NASDAQ; Ehave plans to spin out 30%

1 Day Chart

Technical Analysis:

The news was weak, it’s an LOI (letter of intent) and the technicals are not much better. If it can break $.02 tomorrow, I would change my mind but the chart predicts a price reduction due to the bearish channel.

Loser #3:

Company Name: Cuba Energy

Ticker: CUBV

Exchange: OTC

Website: https://www.cubenergyinc.com/

Company Summary:

Cub Energy has 311,000 gross acres (142,000 net) in two prospective basins in Ukraine. Ukraine has an attractive pricing environment for natural gas and power.

The Company is focused on growing its energy business in Ukraine. Cub aims to develop this asset portfolio to take advantage of attractive commodity prices. Cub is also focused on de-risking of its assets through the use of western methods and technologies.

Why did it go up over 100%?

No news, so I will assume this is a paid campaign. This stock has been promoted several times and it a story as old as time, what goes up must come down, really down!

5 Day Chart

Technical Analysis:

It’s a stinker, stay away! The intraday trend is bearish, the long term trend is bearish, this stock is and has always been bearish.

Winner #1:

Company Name: One World Universe Inc

Ticker: OWUV

Exchange: OTC

Website: https://oneworlduniverseinc.com/ (under construction)

Company Summary:

One World invests in sports related businesses, distressed assets, business opportunities within emerging industries such as the Metaverse and providing humanitarian efforts in over 185 countries

Why did it go up over 100%?

Dec. 07, 2021

One World Universe Inc.purchased two additional LAND within the Sandbox Virtual Metaverse world and is bidding on 3×3 parcels within the OpenSea NFT marketplace and plans to purchase no less than $100,000 worth of land this week alone.

5 Day

1 Day

Technical Analysis:

I like the vertical alot, metaverse is as hot as summer in Georgia! Furthermore, it’s almost up 1,000% in 13 trading days and up 100% in the last 5 trading days. I like the stock but I’m expecting a pullback, consolidation and then it may run again. We will keep an eye on this one!

Winner #2:

Company Name: Dr. Foods, Inc.

Ticker: DRFS

Exchange: OTC

Website: https://dr-foods.net/en/#company

Company Summary:

Dr. Foods, Inc. manufactures and distributes atmospheric water generators. The company designs and builds air-to-water appliances for residential and commercial drinking water applications based on patented, patent pending and proprietary technologies. Ambient Water was founded on December 19, 2005 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Why did it go up over 100%?

No news, you’re guess is as good as ours. It has a tendency of good runs though.

3 month chart

5 Day

1 Day

Technical Analysis:

I like it! It just made a new 5 day high, broke out of a bearish trend and has a history of big runs! Put this on your watchlist and if you trade it, watch it like a hawk because it is volatile but it did provide 250+% gains just 5 months ago. This could be good for a quick 50% scalp.

Well, you heard it here first, we do not confirm nor deny if we actually have a crystal ball! ALWAYS, remember, never try to catch a falling knife and trade with stop losses!