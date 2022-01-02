Curaleaf Holdings CURLF bounce?

Curaleaf Holdings CURLF is looking poised for a great run, put it on your watchlist today! Let’s take a closer look at CURLF.

Company Name: Curaleaf Holdings

Ticker: CURLF

Exchange: OTC

Website: https://ir.curaleaf.com

Curaleaf Holdings CURLF Company Summary:

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) (“Curaleaf”) is a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis with a mission to improve lives by providing clarity around cannabis and confidence around consumption.

As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the Company and its brands, including Curaleaf and Select, provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets.

In the United States, Curaleaf currently operates in 23 states with 117 dispensaries, 25 cultivation sites, and employs over 5,200 team members. Curaleaf International is the largest vertically integrated cannabis company in Europe with a unique supply and distribution network throughout the European market, bringing together pioneering science and research with cutting-edge cultivation, extraction and production.

Why do I like CURLF?

Dec. 28, 2021 Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Bloom Dispensaries (“Bloom”), a vertically integrated, single state cannabis operator in Arizona in an all cash transaction valued at approximately US$211 million. The Transaction is expected to close in January 2022, subject to customary approvals and conditions.

Consequently, Now that I covered the news, let’s look at CURLF 1 Month Chart

CURLF 5 Day Chart

Curaleaf Holdings CURLF Technical Analysis

Curaleaf Holdings has reversed it’s bearish trend with plenty of confirmation. The acquisition of Bloom Dispensaries by Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. is a big deal. The market is reacting to it in a positive way.

Beyond the Bloom Dispensaries deal, the 1 Month chart shows a clear reversal and the 5 day confirms it as well. Put it on your watchlist today, I like this stock! If you trade this stock, place stop losses at $8.75 to protect your investment!