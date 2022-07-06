Omega Therapeutics OMGA Stock Price is ready to take off? URGENT

Omega Therapeutics OMGA Stock Price has been trying to recover since it’s November high of almost $30.

Now, let’s go over some of the basic information on this stock before we get in the technical analysis

Omega Therapeutics Company Information

Company Name: Omega Therapeutics Inc.

Ticker: OMGA

Exchange: NASDAQ

Website: https://omegatherapeutics.com/

Netlist Inc. Company Summary:

Omega Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of DNA-sequence-targeting and mRNA-encoded therapeutics. It offers its product under the OMEGA platform. The company was founded by Noubar B. Afeyan and David Berry on July 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

OMGA stock price is due to News?

June 30, 2022 /

Announced the presentation of new preclinical data on its lead product candidate, OTX-2002, to regulate expression of the c-Myc (MYC) oncogene through epigenetic modulation in multiple models of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) in a poster presentation at the European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) 2022 World Congress on Gastrointestinal (GI) Cancer, taking place in Barcelona, Spain, June 29 – July 2, 2022.

OMGA 5 Day Chart

OMGA Stock Price Technical Analysis:

I like it over $5 but the 1 day, 5 day and 10 day chart looks great! The news is wonderfule and volume is up!

I like the stock