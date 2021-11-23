3 STOCKS, 3 Stories and 3 Takeaways: ISPC, ASTR & PRVB!

A tale of three stocks, a tale as old as time: ISPC, ASTR & PRVB

Company Name: iSpecimen

Ticker: ISPC

Exchange: NASDAQ

Website: www.ispecimen.com

Industry Medical

iSpecimen offers an online marketplace for human biospecimens, connecting life scientists in commercial and non-profit organizations with healthcare providers that have access to patients and specimens needed for medical discovery. Proprietary, cloud-based technology enables scientists to intuitively search for specimens and patients across a federated partner network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations.

Why did it go up over 100%?

iSpecimen announced yesterday that it has been contracted to support new advanced research on COVID-19 seeking insights on its transmissibility, variants, outcomes, and testing validity among multiple population segments. In the last ten months, the company has partnered with multiple research and health care organizations on a range of diverse projects requiring a variety of COVID-19 samples, including nasal swabs, saliva, and blood products.

There was a mad rush to buy this stock after the news that iSpecimen had been contracted to support new advanced research on COVID-19 seeking insights on its transmissibility, variants, outcomes, and testing validity among multiple population segments. Anything related to Covid is going crazy simply because it has impacted our lives so significantly that we are overly interested in solutions to this worldwide pandemic.

So, my technical analysis of this Covid stock is, it was overbought hence the pull back after the premarket buy up. The correction was significant at $11.64 to an intraday low of $8.12 accounting for a 30% retrace. It broke out of the bullish trend at the end of the day, but it could be a head fake. Be careful and make sure to get a solid confirmation before thinking about this purchase.

Company Name: Astra Space, Inc.

Ticker: ASTR

Exchange: NASDAQ

Website: www.astra.com

Astra’s mission is to improve life on Earth from space by creating a healthier and more connected planet. Today, Astra offers the one of the lowest cost-per-launch dedicated orbital launch service of any operational launch provider in the world. Astra completed its first commercial orbital launch in November 2021, making it one of the fastest U.S. company in history to reach this milestone. Astra is based in Alameda, California, and was founded in 2016.

Why did it go up over 50%?

Astra Space successfully completed its first commercial orbital launch for the United States Space Force late Friday night, November 19, 2021, PST. The launch, STP-27AD2, was conducted from Astra’s Kodiak Spaceport, located at the Pacific Spaceport Complex in Kodiak, Alaska.

Again, this is a very popular subject since Tesla, Elon Musk and Space X became the talk of the world after reaching space! So, what does the market do upon the big news, they buy this stock up in a mad frenzy in response. Our advice is the same as iSpecimen, wait for a solid confirmation of a breakout. We are looking for a consolidation and a breakout, keep an eye on it!

Company Name: Provention Bio

Ticker: PRVB

Exchange: Nasdaq

Website: www.proventionbio.com

Industry BioMedical

Provention Bio, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing the development of investigational therapies that may intercept and prevent debilitating and life-threatening immune-mediated disease. The Company’s pipeline includes clinical-stage product candidates that have demonstrated in pre-clinical or clinical studies proof-of-mechanism and/or proof-of-concept in autoimmune diseases, including type 1 diabetes, celiac disease and lupus.

Why did it go up over 15%?

Provention Bio had a Type A meeting with the FDA to discuss the population pharmacokinetic (popPK) model to be used for the purpose of planned commercial and clinical drug product comparison. In preliminary meeting comments, the FDA approved the Company proceeding to populate the popPK model with data collected from patients receiving therapeutic doses of teplizumab in a pharmacokinetic/pharmacodynamic (PK/PD) substudy of the ongoing PROTECT Phase 3 trial in newly diagnosed type 1 diabetes (T1D) patients (Commercial Product N~30 patients, Clinical Drug Product N~130 patients).

We think this is a reasonable market reaction to the news, it wasn’t over-purchased, it was just right! Now of course, reactions work in both directions, up and down. So even though it was a proper spike, why did it pull back, human reaction! It spikes and starts retracing and the market gets afraid.

Summary on ISPC, ASTRA & PRVB

3 stories and three takeaways! A tale of three stocks, a tale that has been told since the inception of the stock exchanges.

Takeaway 1: What goes up (fast) must go down – premarket huge spikes are normally a dangerous play. If you really like the stock, wait, let it pull back from the over buying and make an extra 10-50% by being patient! Takeaway 2: Traders normally over react – in a world where the all mighty dollar is the true definition of happiness and success, combined with our optimistic nature, breads an environment for the “get rich fast” idea. We all want desperately to “hit it big” that’s why Vegas is what it is. Takeaway 3: Carefully curated news properly placed creates a massive amount of interest specially when written properly.

Happy trading and REMEMBER, never try to catch a falling safe! Let it crash to the ground and walk over and pick up the money!