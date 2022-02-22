Kaival Brands Innovations KAVL Stock Price UPDATE

KAVL Stock Price has been breaking it’s trend with large volume and a 36% change in PPS in 2 days. Wondering why this stock took off and now is retracing, take a look below. Before we do, remember to stop what you are doing and 👇 sign up for our newsletter below. 👇

Now, let’s go over some of the basic information on this stock before we get in the technical analysis

Kaival Brands Innovations Inc. Company Information

Company Name: Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc.

Ticker: KAVL

Exchange: NASDAQ

Website: https://kaivalbrands.com/

Kaival Company Summary:

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. engages in the sale of e-cigarettes. It markets its products under the BIDI brand. The company was founded by Paul Moody in 1998 and is headquartered in Grant, FL.

KAVL Stock Price and how News affects it.

Feb. 18, 2022

Announced that it has received a letter dated February 17, 2022 from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) notifying the Company that it has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) (the “Bid Price Rule”).

KAVL 5 Day Chart

Kaival KAVL stock price Technical Analysis:

We are not so interested in the spike due to the news, I’m interested in has it consolidated? Is it ready to go up? I like this one, make sure to keep it above $2.50 and it should break $2.80 soon or I would cut my losses and get it out.

Kaival KAVL stock price Technical Analysis:

We are not so interested in the spike due to the news, I'm interested in has it consolidated? Is it ready to go up? I like this one, make sure to keep it above $2.50 and it should break $2.80 soon or I would cut my losses and get it out.