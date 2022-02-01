FGI Industries FGI has been up big lately, check out what Alex thinks of it

FGI Industries FGI is up 60% after due to a massive amount of volume being injected into this little well known stock that has been consolidating for the last 6 months. I have written a full report on FGI that you can read below.

Limitless Venture Group LVGI Company Summary

Company Name: FGI Industries Ltd.

Ticker: (FGI)

Exchange: NASDAQ

Website: https://www.fgi-industries.com/

The mission at FGI Industries FGI, can be expressed in three fundamental values: Innovation, Quality, and Service. Each of these values serves as a guiding principle in our manufacturing process, and how we conduct our day-to-day business. We have achieved consistent sales growth each year by providing well designed, high-quality products, and providing service that exceeds our customers’ expectations.

Originally established in 1987 as a privately held business in Newark, New Jersey, FGI Industries Ltd. began its business as an importer of wood cabinetry and bathroom fixtures for the retail market.

Over the course of 30 years, we have built an industry-wide reputation for product innovation, quality, and excellent customer service. We are currently focused on the following product categories: sanitaryware (primarily toilets, sinks, pedestals, and toilet seats), bath furniture (vanities, mirrors, and cabinets), shower systems, customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items.

FGI Technical Analysis

FGI broke through all of that resistance! Creating a 5 day digh and creating a bullish trend line that is looking solid. Put this on your watchlist, it is looking good!

