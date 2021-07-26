Relief Therapeutics Holding AG (RLFTF) Stock Makes an Interesting Move: Are You Excited?

This morning many investors are going to be looking into stocks that recorded considerable gains last week and by that token, it is likely that the Relief Therapeutics Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RLFTF) stock is going to be one of those. The stock recorded gains of 25.50% this past Friday and ended the week with cumulative gains of as much as 57%.

Hence, it might be a good idea to actually keep an eye on the Relief stock this morning. The rally in the stock was brought about by a press release from the company’s collaboration partner NRx Pharmaceuticals last week. In the press release, the company provided information about a key milestone regarding aviptadil, the product on which the two companies are working.

NRx revealed that a commercial formulation of aviptadil that could be put to intravenous use had been validated. That is a major development since the company will now start preparing for industrial-scale manufacturing of the product. It was also noted that the aviptadil that is going to be commercially manufactured will also have the stability of a year or more as long as it is stored in ideal conditions.

On the other hand, NRx has also managed to boost its manufacturing capacity and is in a position to boost the manufacturing lot size of aviptadil by 30 to 50 times. It was a major development and it was no surprise that the Relief Therapeutics stock moved in such a big way. It remains to be seen if the stock can continue to add to its gains today.