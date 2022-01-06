Kaival Brands KAVL ready to breakout?

Kaival Brands KAVL has been in a bearish trend and it is possible that there has been a reversal. Take a look at this chart.

Kaival Brands KAVL Company Summary

Company Name: Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc.

Ticker: KAVL

Exchange: NASDAQ

Website: www.ir.kaivalbrands.com.

Kaival Brands Company Summary:

Based in Grant, Florida, Kaival Brands is a company focused on growing and incubating innovative and profitable products into mature and dominant brands in their respective markets.

Our vision is to develop internally, acquire, own, or exclusively distribute these innovative products and grow each into dominant market-share brands with superior quality and recognizable innovation. Kaival Brands is the exclusive global distributor of all products manufactured by Bidi Vapor.

KAVL News

Dec. 14, 2021

Announced today that 80% of adult participants in a recent survey of e-cigarette users and cigarette smokers in the United Kingdom (“U.K.”) preferred the BIDI® Stick over their current options.

Dec. 6, 2021

Announced that it has partnered with Koupon to create an electronic engagement program involving Koupon’s digital promotion platform. The partnership will offer customers who purchase the BIDI® Stick—a premium electronic cigarette—digital opportunities based on their purchases.

KAVL 1 Day Chart

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (KAVL) analysis

This stock is trying it’s best to break the second level of resistance and it should move once it does. Keep an eye on the $.78 PPS, it is a resistance point that is important!