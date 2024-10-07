International Land Alliance (OTC: ILAL): Up Over 100% in MONTH! This is why.

Investors place International Land Alliance (OTC: ILAL) on your watchlist because it is Poised for Explosive Growth in Mexico’s Booming Real Estate Market

International Land Alliance (OTC: ILAL) is quietly emerging as a major player in the luxury real estate market, capitalizing on the massive growth potential in Mexico and along the U.S.-Mexico border. As real estate prices in the United States continue to skyrocket, investors are increasingly turning to Mexico for affordable, high-end properties with strong appreciation potential. ILAL has positioned itself perfectly to take advantage of this trend by developing eco-friendly, luxury communities in some of the most sought-after areas in Mexico, including Baja California.

International Land Alliance (OTC: ILAL) is rapidly gaining momentum in the luxury real estate market, bolstered by a series of recent press releases that highlight the company’s accelerating growth and strategic expansions. In September 2024, ILAL announced the pre-sale launch of residential lots at Rancho Costa Verde, its flagship sustainable development in Baja California, further solidifying its foothold in Mexico’s highly lucrative real estate sector. This follows the company’s Q2 earnings report, which revealed a significant uptick in demand for its properties, driven by a surge of interest from U.S. buyers seeking affordable, high-end homes south of the border.

For investors, these developments are not just routine updates—they’re key indicators of ILAL’s growth trajectory and expanding market presence. The pre-sale launch demonstrates that the company’s projects are hitting critical milestones, translating to near-term revenue potential, while the earnings report confirms a sustained demand for its properties. With the combination of a growing pipeline and proven demand, ILAL is positioned to capitalize on the explosive growth in Mexico’s real estate market, offering a unique opportunity for those looking to invest in a high-growth, small-cap company on the rise.

While ILAL may still be flying under the radar for many investors, the company’s business model and strategic positioning mirror that of other publicly traded companies that have delivered tremendous gains in recent years. With an aggressive expansion strategy, a growing pipeline of sustainable developments, and demand surging for cross-border properties, International Land Alliance presents an exciting opportunity for investors looking to capitalize on Mexico’s booming real estate market.

Frank Ingrande, President of ILAL, commented: “The execution and momentum we are seeing at Oasis is a direct result of the strategic acquisition of Rancho Costa Verde, where we developed 1,200 homesites, sold over 1,000 and built over 100 homes and a boutique hotel. Total potential construction revenue of $275,000,000 for the remaining 1,000 homesites already closed will be sold as we ramp up new sales at Oasis. We are bringing the same vision and sales and marketing strategy to Oasis. This is a huge milestone for us that is a full quarter ahead of our internal schedule.” LINK

Over the past three months, the stock chart for International Land Alliance (OTC: ILAL) has shown increasingly bullish signals, indicating potential for a significant upward move. After a period of consolidation, ILAL has formed a classic ascending triangle pattern—a bullish continuation pattern that often precedes a breakout. This pattern, characterized by higher lows and a relatively flat resistance line near $0.35, suggests that the stock is coiling up for a breakout, with buying pressure steadily increasing as investors anticipate a move higher.

In addition to the pattern formation, several key technical indicators are flashing bullish signals. The Relative Strength Index (RSI), which measures the strength of price movements, is currently sitting near 60—well below the overbought threshold of 70—indicating there is still room for further upward movement without the stock being considered overbought. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) line has also crossed above the signal line, signaling a shift in momentum toward the bulls and increasing the probability of a continued price rise.

One of the most compelling technical signals is the Relative Strength Index (RCI), which measures price trends in relation to time. The 3-month RCI for ILAL has been steadily improving, moving from oversold levels in July to neutral territory in October. This upward shift in the RCI reflects strengthening bullish sentiment and increased buying pressure. With technical indicators aligning in ILAL’s favor and the stock pushing against key resistance, the stage is set for a potential breakout, making this an opportune moment for investors to monitor the stock closely.

2. Mexico’s Real Estate Market: An Untapped Goldmine for Investors

If you’ve been paying attention to global real estate trends, you know that Mexico is quickly becoming a prime destination for both homebuyers and real estate investors. According to Global Property Guide, Mexico’s housing market grew by an impressive 12% annually as of 2023, fueled by rising demand from both locals and international buyers. The Baja California region, in particular, has become a hotspot, offering stunning oceanfront properties at a fraction of the cost of similar homes in the U.S.

Knight Frank’s 2023 Global Property Index identified Mexico as one of the top emerging markets for real estate investment, outperforming the U.S. and Europe. Investors are drawn by Mexico’s high rental yields—up to 8% in prime areas like Baja, compared to just 3-5% in most U.S. markets—and lower property taxes. As Americans flock to Mexico for more affordable living and vacation properties, the demand for high-quality real estate has surged. In fact, over 1 million U.S. citizens now live in Mexico, and that number is projected to rise sharply as retirees and remote workers continue to seek affordable, luxury lifestyles south of the border.

ILAL is perfectly positioned to benefit from this influx. With flagship developments in Baja California, including eco-friendly, solar-powered communities like Rancho Costa Verde, ILAL is building properties that cater directly to this growing market. These aren’t just standard homes—these are luxury, sustainable developments that offer breathtaking ocean views, modern amenities, and cutting-edge green technology, all at prices that are substantially lower than comparable properties in the United States.

For example, Rancho Costa Verde, located just a short drive from the U.S. border, offers homes starting at less than $100,000, with panoramic views of the Sea of Cortez. These properties have become especially attractive to retirees and second-home buyers looking for an affordable yet luxurious escape. With the demand for cross-border real estate soaring, ILAL’s developments in Baja California are positioned to see significant appreciation, offering investors a rare opportunity to get in early on a booming market.

3. Sustainable Development: A Key Growth Driver

Sustainability isn’t just a buzzword—it’s the future of real estate, and International Land Alliance is at the forefront of this movement. The global demand for eco-friendly, sustainable housing is skyrocketing, driven by increasing awareness of climate change and a growing desire among buyers to minimize their environmental impact.

According to the National Association of Realtors, more than 62% of buyers are now willing to pay a premium for green, energy-efficient homes. Additionally, the global green building market is projected to grow from $238.91 billion in 2021 to $417.85 billion by 2027, according to Fortune Business Insights. ILAL has strategically aligned itself with this trend, incorporating renewable energy and off-grid technologies into its developments, making its properties particularly attractive to environmentally conscious buyers.

ILAL’s sustainable developments, such as Rancho Costa Verde, are built with the future in mind. These communities offer solar power, water recycling systems, and energy-efficient construction, making them not only environmentally friendly but also cost-effective for homeowners. Buyers are increasingly drawn to these features, particularly as energy costs rise and environmental regulations become stricter.

We’ve seen companies in other sectors, such as Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE: BEP), achieve massive success by prioritizing sustainability. Brookfield, which focuses on renewable energy, has seen its stock grow by 300% over the last decade, largely due to the global shift toward sustainable infrastructure. ILAL is applying the same philosophy to the real estate market, tapping into the growing demand for green, off-grid living solutions. Investors who recognize this shift early could see significant returns as ILAL continues to scale its operations and develop eco-friendly communities.

4. Strategic Cross-Border Opportunities: A Unique Advantage

What sets ILAL apart from other real estate developers is its strategic focus on the U.S.-Mexico border, one of the most dynamic economic regions in North America. The Tijuana-San Diego corridor, in particular, has seen a massive surge in cross-border real estate investment, driven by American buyers looking for luxury homes at a fraction of U.S. prices.

Americans have been flocking to Mexico in droves, spending over $13.3 billion on real estate in Mexico in 2022, according to the National Association of Realtors. With U.S. home prices continuing to skyrocket, more Americans are seeking affordable alternatives in nearby Mexico, where they can enjoy a high standard of living, beautiful weather, and proximity to the U.S. This cross-border demand has made Baja California one of the most desirable regions for real estate investment.

ILAL’s developments are positioned perfectly to capture this demand. With properties that cater specifically to American buyers, including bilingual staff and easy access to financing, ILAL has created a seamless experience for U.S. investors looking to purchase property in Mexico. Moreover, the company is expanding its footprint beyond Baja, with new developments planned for other high-growth areas in Mexico, such as the booming Tijuana-San Diego corridor.

Similar companies, such as Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE: PAC), which operates airports in Mexico’s top tourist destinations, have seen explosive growth due to surging tourism and cross-border real estate investment. PAC’s stock has risen nearly 400% in the last five years, driven by increased infrastructure development and the growing number of U.S. citizens purchasing homes in Mexico. ILAL is positioned to follow a similar trajectory, capitalizing on the same macroeconomic trends that have driven PAC’s success.

Conclusion: Why ILAL Could Deliver Massive Returns

International Land Alliance is not just another small-cap real estate developer—it’s a company with a proven business model, strategic positioning, and the potential to capitalize on some of the most powerful trends in the real estate market today. The booming demand for luxury properties in Mexico, combined with the company’s focus on sustainable development and cross-border opportunities, makes ILAL an incredibly compelling investment opportunity.

With the Mexican real estate market growing at an impressive rate and U.S. buyers increasingly turning to Mexico.

CONDENSED DISCLAIMER

Small Cap Exclusive is owned and operated by King Tide Media, LLC, which is a US based corporation & has been compensated up to $20,000 from Awareness Consulting Network for profiling (OTC:ILAL) starting October 7th to October 17th, 2024. We own ZERO shares in (OTC:ILAL)

FULL DISCLAIMER