CRXT Stock Price is back at it again, good gains! URGENT Report

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. CRXT Stock Price is up 14% in a month and 10% over the last 5 days.

Volume is interesting because it is down 65% but still up, very good sign actually.

Now, let’s go over some of the basic information on this stock before we get in the technical analysis

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. Company Information

Company Name: Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Ticker: CRXT

Exchange: NASDAQ

Website: https://clarustherapeutics.com/

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Company Summary:

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company with expertise in developing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women, including potential therapies for orphan indications. the company’s first commercial product is JATENZO. It is headquartered in Northbrook, IL.

Clarus Therapeutics stock price is due to News?

June 09, 2022

Announced that new data for JATENZO (testosterone undecanoate) will be presented in the form of an abstract at ENDO 2022, the Endocrine Society’s annual meeting, taking place at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta June 11-14, 2022.

March 16, 2022

Announced the initiation of screening for the first patient in an investigator-initiated Phase 4 clinical trial designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of JATENZO (testosterone undecanoate) oral softgel capsules for the treatment of adult hypogonadal men with chronic kidney disease (CKD). Clarus expects to announce results from the trial in the first half of 2023.

CRXT 5 Day Chart

CRXT Stock Price Technical Analysis:

Let’s go over 4 critical factors in regards to a trending stock.

The volume, which is basically demand of a stock is not consistent! In fact, it is down big right now, the good news it’s still up.

The news, is about as good as you can get!

The chart, it is bullish but it went up 85% in today and is now pulling back.

The fundamentals, the vertical is a very profitable one!

I believe Clarus Therapeutics stock could be a good one but not right now. I’m putting it on my watchlist and getting familiar with it, waiting for the right time. After this pullback it will consolidate and I will be watching it!

