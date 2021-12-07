TWO STOCKS GO UP 109% in Two Trading Days!

Click HERE To Receive Exclusive, PRIVATE-PREMIUM STOCK PICKS & Possibly $250 (Yes we’re bribing you)



Alex predicts QLGN as bullish, GOES UP 98% in 2 trading days, the PROOF is below!

Date Alerted: 11/24/21

Company Name: Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc.

Website: https://www.qualigeninc.com/

Ticker: QLGN

Forecasted Performance Outlook on 11/24: Bullish

11/24 Alert Price: $1.47

11/29 Alert High: $2.90

Two Trading Day % GAIN: 98%

The PROOF – 11/24 Technical Summary:

On 11/23 we stated, “We think this is a reasonable market reaction to the news, it wasn’t over-purchased, it was just right!” Here is the proof that we said what we said we did. LINK

98% Gains in TWO TRADING DAYS, now that is UNBELIEVABLE!

Take a look at the chart, on 11/24/21 the morning of the alert, the stock blasted off from $6.74 to $2.90



It does sound Unbelievable, here is the PROOF:

On November 24th Alex wrote, “The stock is performing well with strong technicals and fundamentals. We believe in waiting until a strong definitive signal is clear until a decision is made in regards to the future movement of this stock. It’s consolidating and looks like it could still run but until it breaks out of the consolidation trend, trade carefully with stop orders.” Here



PRVB skyrockets 11% in 24 hours, the PROOF is below!

Date Alerted: 11/23/21

Company Name: Provention Bio

Website: www.proventionbio.com

Ticker: PRVB

Forecasted Performance Outlook on 11/23: Bullish

11/23 Alert Price: $6.74

11/24 Alert High: $7.45

One Day % GAIN: 11%

The PROOF – 11/23 Technical Summary:

On 11/23 we stated, “We think this is a reasonable market reaction to the news, it wasn’t over-purchased, it was just right!” Here is the proof that we said what we said we did. LINK

11% Gains in 24 HOURS, now that is GREAT!

Take a look at the chart, on 11/23/21 the morning of the alert, the stock blasted off from $6.74 to $7.45