CA:CODE stock price, is it time to sell or rebuy? Exclusive analysis!

Codebase Ventures Inc. CA:CODE stock price and chart looks awful on the 1 year. However, it is showing some life lately, is it time to buy? Famed stock picker, Alexander Goldman has his analysis, take a look below.

Codebase Ventures Inc. Company Information

Company Name: Codebase Ventures Inc.

Ticker: CA:CODE

Exchange: Canadian Stock Exchange

Website: https://www.codebase.ventures/

Codebase Ventures Inc. Company Summary:

Codebase Ventures Inc. (Codebase, CODE, or the Company) seeks early-stage investments in emerging technology sectors, including the blockchain ecosystem and fintech. The Company identifies such opportunities and applies its relationships and capital to advance its interests.

CA:CODE stock price is due to News?

Mar 02, 2022 (ACCESSWIRE via COMTEX) — VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2022 / Codebase Ventures Inc. (“Codebase” or the “Company”) (CSE:CODE)(FSE:C5B)(OTCQB:BKLLF) is pleased to provide an overview of its proposed metaverse investment strategy.

The Company’s is contemplating an investment portfolio, focused upon accumulating key investments in the DeFi ecosystem as a result of extensive research and planning with Company advisors in alignment with Codebase’s blockchain, DeFi investment thesis.

CA:CODE 5 Day Chart

CA:CODE Stock Price Technical Analysis:

The chart looks amazing for the 5 day chart. However, the stock looks horrific on the one year! This is a bounce play and I’m not sure if it’s bouncing yet so I am warning traders to avoid it until it beats $.11

