Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ: TLSA): 5 Clinical Milestones Behind Its Foralumab Research in 2026

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Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ: TLSA) has reported a series of 2026 milestones

Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ: TLSA)for intranasal foralumab, an investigational antibody being studied in multiple sclerosis (MS), Alzheimer’s disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and multiple system atrophy (MSA).

Four neurological conditions. One investigational drug. Five documented clinical and regulatory developments.

The programs share a focus on neuroinflammation—immune activity in the nervous system that researchers are examining across several neurological disorders.

The notable development isn’t an approved treatment or a reported cure. It is the breadth of clinical research around one drug candidate, with patient visits, dosing milestones, and a regulatory filing announced in recent months.

Here are five publicly documented developments worth understanding.

1. Tiziana Life Sciences Completes Visits in Its 48-Patient MS Trial

On September 21, Tiziana announced that the final participant completed the last scheduled visit in INFORM-MS, a Phase 2a trial studying intranasal foralumab in non-active secondary progressive multiple sclerosis.

The randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study enrolled 48 patients across three cohorts. It compares two foralumab doses with placebo over 12 weeks.

A primary measurement is microglial activation, assessed using positron emission tomography (PET) imaging. Investigators also track disability and fatigue.

Completing the visit schedule is a clinical operations milestone; the announcement did not establish that the medicine is effective.

Source: Tiziana’s September 21 trial update

2. Tiziana Life Sciences Reaches an Alzheimer’s Trial Milestone

On October 16, the company reported that the final participant had begun dosing in its randomized Phase 2 study involving people with early or mild Alzheimer’s disease.

Researchers are studying intranasal foralumab alone and alongside the approved anti-amyloid treatments lecanemab or donanemab. The trial examines PET markers of neuroinflammation, cognitive assessments, and biomarkers associated with amyloid and tau.

Why does this matter scientifically?

Alzheimer’s research increasingly examines more than amyloid accumulation. Investigators are also exploring the role of inflammatory processes involving brain immune cells.

The dosing update confirms trial progress, not a proven benefit for Alzheimer’s patients.

Source: Tiziana’s October 16 Alzheimer’s announcement

3. Tiziana Begins Dosing Participants in the ALS BANYAN Trial

On September 28, Tiziana announced that the first three participants had received intranasal foralumab in its Phase 2a BANYAN clinical study for ALS.

The study is planned for 44 participants with early ALS and is co-funded by the ALS Association. Its primary objective is to assess safety and tolerability.

Additional measurements include regulatory T-cell activity, neurofilament light chain, and imaging markers of brain inflammation.

ALS affects motor neurons that control voluntary movement. Studying immune regulation in this setting is scientifically distinct from demonstrating an effect on symptoms or disease progression.

Source: Tiziana’s September 28 ALS announcement

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4. Tiziana Life Sciences Files an MSA Orphan Drug Request

On September 30, the company reported submitting an Orphan Drug Designation request to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for intranasal foralumab in multiple system atrophy.

MSA is a rare neurological disorder affecting movement and autonomic functions such as blood-pressure regulation.

Tiziana has also reported exploratory PET observations from a small number of patients in its MSA research program.

Such observations can inform further study but do not establish effectiveness.

A regulatory request is not the same as a granted designation, and orphan designation itself would not constitute approval of the drug.

Source: Tiziana’s September 30 announcement

5. What Makes Tiziana’s Intranasal Foralumab Research Distinct?

Foralumab is a fully human monoclonal antibody directed against CD3, a protein involved in T-cell signaling. Tiziana is studying delivery through the nasal passage.

Its research explores whether immune modulation affects regulatory T cells and inflammatory activity involving microglia, immune cells within the central nervous system.

The same scientific approach is being investigated across several conditions, but each indication requires its own safety and efficacy evidence.

An observation in MS cannot be assumed to apply to ALS, Alzheimer’s disease, or MSA.

Tiziana’s October corporate update also described earlier open-label MS research and biomarker findings. Those observations provide context, while randomized studies offer a more rigorous way to evaluate treatment effects.

Source: October 16 SEC-filed corporate update

What Should Readers Know About TLSA’s Financial Position?

Tiziana is a clinical-stage biotechnology company with substantial funding requirements.

In its October 16 interim filing, it reported a $12.4 million comprehensive loss for the six months ended June 30, 2026, and $3.2 million in cash at June 30.

The company separately reported $3.9 million in cash as of October 16.

Its financial statements also identified material uncertainty about its ability to continue as a going concern without additional funding.

Those disclosures are essential context. Clinical progress does not eliminate financing risk, possible shareholder dilution, or uncertainty around study outcomes.

Source: Tiziana’s SEC-filed interim results

Tiziana Life Sciences (TLSA): The Bottom Line

Tiziana Life Sciences’ 2026 public announcements document a completed Phase 2a MS visit schedule, Alzheimer’s dosing progress, initial ALS BANYAN dosing, an MSA regulatory submission, and research into intranasal immune modulation.

Together, these developments describe an active clinical research program spanning multiple neurological disorders.

Compensation Disclosure: Small Cap Exclusive is owned and operated by King Tide Media, LLC. Tiziana Life Sciences, Ltd. is the paying party for this investor-awareness campaign concerning Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ: TLSA). King Tide Media, LLC may receive compensation of up to $250,000 for this campaign, which began October 31, 2026. This is paid advertising, not independent investment research.

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