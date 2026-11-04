Stock market today: Why Stocks Are Rising After the 2026 Midterms

The stock market today is reacting to a major political shift in Washington, strong technology earnings, and a dramatic overnight reversal in U.S. stock futures.

Let’s take a look at the stock market today. On Wednesday, November 4, 2026, Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq futures moved higher after initially falling following the midterm elections.

Democrats won control of both the House and Senate, creating a divided government. Investors are now evaluating what that means for taxes, regulation, artificial intelligence, and the economy.

Meanwhile, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) delivered strong earnings, providing another reason for optimism among technology investors.

Here’s why stocks are rising and what investors should watch next.

Stock Market Today: Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Rebound

U.S. stock futures staged a notable recovery Wednesday morning following Tuesday’s elections.

According to Reuters, Nasdaq-100 futures initially fell as much as 2.4%, while S&P 500 futures declined approximately 1.4%.

Both subsequently recovered.

By early Wednesday morning, futures indicated gains across the three major indexes.

Index futures Early Wednesday change Dow Jones +1.44% S&P 500 +1.04% Nasdaq-100 +0.93%

These are early futures readings, not closing returns.

The reversal suggests investors are reconsidering the potential economic impact of the election results.

While the initial response reflected political uncertainty, traders also considered whether divided government could limit major policy changes.

Why Is the Stock Market Up Today?

Three developments are driving the latest market discussion.

1. Stock market today: Midterm Results Change Washington’s Political Outlook

Democrats secured control of both chambers of Congress in the November 3 elections.

That creates a divided-government environment in which substantial legislative proposals may face additional obstacles.

Some investors view legislative gridlock as a potential source of stability because it can reduce the likelihood of abrupt changes in tax or regulatory policy.

Others remain concerned about fiscal negotiations, federal spending, and future legislation affecting major industries.

The market’s initial volatility demonstrates that investors are still assessing the implications.

2. Stock market today : AMD Earnings Support Technology Stocks

Advanced Micro Devices reported record third-quarter revenue of approximately $13.4 billion, up 45% year over year.

Its data center business expanded 97%, reflecting continued demand for AI accelerators and server processors.

The company also reported non-GAAP diluted earnings of $2.09 per share.

AMD Q3 2026 metric Result Revenue $13.4 billion Revenue growth +45% Data center growth +97% Adjusted EPS $2.09

AMD’s results are significant because investors have questioned whether continued artificial intelligence infrastructure spending can support strong corporate growth.

Its financial performance provides a fresh example of substantial demand for AI computing products.

The company also projected approximately $17 billion in fourth-quarter revenue.

3. Stock market today : Treasury Yields Move Lower

Bond markets are another important part of the stock market today.

The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield declined to approximately 4.92% during Wednesday’s early trading.

Lower yields can sometimes support equity valuations by reducing the discount rate investors apply to anticipated future profits.

Growth-oriented technology businesses may be especially sensitive to changes in long-term borrowing costs.

However, declining yields can also reflect economic uncertainty.

Investors should interpret bond-market movements alongside inflation, employment, and Federal Reserve expectations.

Which Stocks Are Moving Today?

Several widely followed companies and exchange-traded funds are central to the market conversation.

AMD and AI Semiconductor Stocks

AMD is attracting attention after its earnings announcement.

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) remains another important indicator of investor sentiment toward AI infrastructure spending.

Technology companies with exposure to artificial intelligence may respond to both earnings reports and expectations about future regulation.

Palantir and Enterprise AI

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) remains in focus following its own third-quarter earnings report.

Although Palantir reported substantial revenue growth, investors have been evaluating contract activity and its valuation.

That contrast illustrates how even strong business performance can produce mixed stock-market reactions.

SPY, QQQ and IWM

Investors can monitor three widely followed ETFs for a broader perspective:

SPY: Tracks the S&P 500 and reflects large-cap U.S. market performance.

Tracks the S&P 500 and reflects large-cap U.S. market performance. QQQ: Tracks the Nasdaq-100, with significant exposure to major technology companies.

Tracks the Nasdaq-100, with significant exposure to major technology companies. IWM: Tracks the Russell 2000, providing exposure to smaller publicly traded businesses.

These funds may respond differently as investors evaluate interest rates, economic conditions, and government policy.

What Could the Midterm Elections Mean for Stocks?

The midterm results may influence expectations for several important industries.

Healthcare companies could face renewed debates over federal programs and drug pricing.

Technology businesses may encounter closer scrutiny of artificial intelligence and data-center development.

Energy companies could see changing expectations regarding permitting, infrastructure, and federal policy.

Financial companies may respond to anticipated changes in oversight and regulation.

However, political expectations should not be confused with enacted legislation.

Markets frequently adjust their assumptions as proposed policies become clearer.

Corporate earnings and economic fundamentals remain major long-term drivers of investment performance.

Could Small-Cap Stocks Benefit?

Smaller companies can be particularly sensitive to financing conditions.

Many rely on borrowing to support expansion, making interest rates an important factor in profitability and cash flow.

If Treasury yields decline and investors become more comfortable taking risks, some small-cap stocks could benefit.

Nevertheless, individual company fundamentals still matter.

Businesses with weak balance sheets or limited liquidity may face challenges even during broader market rallies.

For additional context, read our analysis of why small-cap stocks have been under pressure.

What Should Investors Watch Next?

The stock market today remains sensitive to rapidly changing information.

Investors should monitor upcoming corporate earnings, Treasury yields, economic data, and statements from political leaders.

Technology-sector developments are especially important because AI-related businesses represent a substantial portion of major market indexes.

Trading volume and the performance of individual sectors may also help investors assess whether Wednesday’s rebound is broad-based.

The early futures recovery does not guarantee a positive closing session or a sustained rally.

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Stock Market Today: Frequently Asked Questions

Why are stocks up today?

U.S. stock futures rebounded as investors reassessed the 2026 midterm election results. Strong AMD earnings and lower Treasury yields also contributed to the market discussion.

Why is the Nasdaq rising?

Nasdaq futures recovered from overnight losses as investors evaluated political developments and strong earnings from AMD.

Did the 2026 midterm elections affect stocks?

Yes. The election results triggered substantial overnight futures volatility as investors considered the implications of divided government.

Is AMD stock up after earnings?

AMD shares rose in premarket trading following record third-quarter revenue and strong data center growth. Share prices may change throughout the session.

Will the stock market keep rising?

That remains uncertain. Earnings, interest rates, political developments, and economic data will influence future market performance.

Bottom Line: Stock Market Today

The stock market today is showing signs of recovery following a volatile reaction to the 2026 midterm elections.

Strong AMD earnings, declining Treasury yields, and changing expectations about divided government have helped support early market sentiment.

Whether that optimism continues will depend on corporate earnings, economic conditions, and actual government policy developments.

For more election-week context, read our previous report: Is the Stock Market Open on Election Day 2026?.

Sources: Reuters — U.S. Stock Futures and Midterm Results · AMD Q3 2026 Earnings Release · Reuters — Global Market Reaction

Market figures reflect early November 4, 2026 trading. This article is for informational purposes only and is not investment advice.