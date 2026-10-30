Why Is Amazon Stock Down Today? 7 Reasons AMZN Is Falling After Earnings

Why is Amazon stock down today?

Everyone is asking again… Why is Amazon stock down today? Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) shares fell approximately 7% in premarket trading on Friday, October 30, 2026, after the technology and e-commerce giant reported disappointing earnings expectations, a dramatic decline in free cash flow, and plans to increase its already enormous artificial intelligence investments.

The results revealed a striking contradiction. Amazon Web Services (AWS) delivered its fastest revenue growth in nearly five years, while Amazon’s overall operating income reached a record high. Yet investors focused on the company’s spending commitments and whether those investments would generate sufficient returns.

Amazon reported $201.9 billion in third-quarter revenue, while its trailing-12-month free cash flow deteriorated to negative $42.4 billion. Management also reaffirmed plans for approximately $220 billion in cash capital expenditures during 2026, with spending expected to increase again in 2027.

The reaction comes as Wall Street increasingly questions the economics of the artificial intelligence boom.

For investors following AMZN, AI stocks, cloud computing companies, and the broader Nasdaq, seven developments explain the selling pressure.

1. Why Is Amazon Stock Down Today? A $42.4 Billion Free Cash Flow Outflow

The biggest concern emerging from Amazon’s third-quarter earnings report is the deterioration in free cash flow.

According to Amazon’s official third-quarter financial results, the company reported negative $42.4 billion in free cash flow for the 12 months ended September 30, 2026.

That compares with positive $14.8 billion for the preceding 12-month period.

The swing represents a deterioration of approximately $57.2 billion.

Importantly, this is a trailing-12-month figure, not a $42.4 billion loss during the third quarter alone.

Amazon attributed the change primarily to a substantial increase in property and equipment investment, much of it supporting artificial intelligence infrastructure.

Free cash flow matters because it helps investors evaluate how much money remains after a company funds its operations and capital investments.

A company can report growing revenue and operating profit while generating negative free cash flow if capital expenditures exceed the cash available after operations.

That is precisely the tension investors are confronting with Amazon.

The negative figure does not mean Amazon’s operating business is collapsing. In fact, Amazon reported $168.3 billion in trailing-12-month operating cash flow, an increase of 29%.

The concern is how much cash Amazon must reinvest before shareholders can benefit from its AI expansion.

2. Why Is Amazon Stock Down Today? AI Spending Could Keep Increasing

Amazon’s artificial intelligence spending plans have become central to its stock valuation.

The company expects approximately $220 billion in cash capital expenditures during 2026.

Those investments support data centers, AI infrastructure, cloud computing capacity, advanced chips, and related technology.

According to Reuters’ earnings analysis, Amazon’s third-quarter capital expenditures reached approximately $77.3 billion, substantially above analyst expectations.

The issue is not simply the size of the investment.

It is the possibility that spending will remain elevated for several years.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy indicated that capital spending would be meaningfully higher in 2027.

Investors therefore face two competing possibilities.

If AI adoption accelerates and Amazon successfully monetizes its infrastructure, the investments could support substantial long-term growth.

If demand develops more slowly than expected, the company may experience prolonged pressure on cash generation and returns on invested capital.

That uncertainty is affecting how Wall Street values Amazon and other technology companies making massive AI investments.

3. Why Is Amazon Stock Down Today? Earnings Missed Wall Street Expectations

Amazon’s reported financial performance was strong in several respects, but it fell short of important analyst expectations.

Third-quarter revenue increased 12% year over year to approximately $201.9 billion.

That was slightly below Wall Street forecasts of roughly $202.2 billion.

Diluted earnings per share came in at $1.89, compared with analyst expectations around $1.96.

Amazon’s net income was approximately $20.7 billion, down from $21.2 billion a year earlier.

However, the year-over-year net-income comparison requires context. The prior-year period benefited from substantial investment-related gains, including gains associated with Anthropic.

Meanwhile, operating income rose from $17.4 billion to $28.1 billion, and Amazon reported a record operating margin of 13.9%.

These figures reveal why the market reaction is complicated.

Amazon is generating stronger operating profits, but investors are concerned about the spending required to maintain and expand that growth.

For a company of Amazon’s size, even a relatively small revenue or earnings miss can create significant stock-price volatility when expectations are elevated.

4. Why Is Amazon Stock Down Today? Holiday-Quarter Guidance Raised Concerns

Amazon’s fourth-quarter forecast also contributed to the selloff.

The company expects revenue between $240 billion and $247 billion for the final quarter of 2026.

The midpoint of that range is approximately $243.5 billion, slightly below the roughly $244.5 billion analyst consensus reported by Reuters.

The guidance range itself includes that consensus estimate. The concern is that its midpoint was somewhat weaker than investors expected, not that management forecast an outright revenue decline.

The holiday shopping season is particularly important for Amazon because of its retail operations.

Consumer spending, delivery expenses, advertising demand, and competitive pricing can influence profitability during the quarter.

While Amazon still expects double-digit revenue growth, some investors had anticipated a stronger outlook.

The market is also evaluating that guidance alongside the company’s plans to continue aggressive capital investment.

A business can grow rapidly and still disappoint investors if expectations were even higher.

5. Why Is Amazon Stock Down Today? Advertising Growth Slowed

Amazon’s advertising business was another source of concern.

Third-quarter advertising revenue reached approximately $19.6 billion, representing about 12% year-over-year growth excluding currency effects.

That was substantially slower than the approximately 26% growth recorded in the preceding quarter.

Reuters reported that advertising growth also missed analyst expectations.

This matters because advertising is an important part of Amazon’s broader profitability and technology strategy.

Its advertising platform connects merchants and brands with consumers already searching for products, giving the company valuable commercial intent data.

However, management cautioned against reading too much into one quarter.

Amazon explained that the timing of Prime Day and other factors affected year-over-year comparisons, and it expects advertising revenue growth to return to the high teens in the fourth quarter.

For investors, the next report will be important.

A rebound would support management’s explanation that the slowdown was partly temporary.

Continued weakness could raise broader questions about advertising competition, consumer demand, and the company’s ability to maintain high-margin revenue growth.

6. Amazon Web Services Grew 39% — So Why Are Investors Selling?

One of the most surprising aspects of Amazon’s results is the performance of its cloud computing business.

AWS generated approximately $46 billion in third-quarter revenue, increasing 39% year over year.

That was its fastest growth in nearly five years.

AWS operating income reached approximately $17.8 billion, compared with $11.4 billion in the prior-year quarter.

Those figures suggest strong demand for cloud infrastructure and artificial intelligence computing.

Amazon also highlighted continued enterprise adoption of its AI services and an expanding base of major cloud customers.

So why wasn’t this enough to support the stock?

Because investors are increasingly distinguishing revenue growth from investment returns.

A rapidly expanding cloud business can be highly valuable, but its economics depend on the cost of building and operating the infrastructure required to support that demand.

Data centers require enormous investments in computing equipment, power, networking, cooling, and facilities.

The financial benefits of those investments may not arrive at the same time as the expenses.

The bullish interpretation is that Amazon is investing ahead of years of rising demand.

The bearish interpretation is that spending could grow faster than the company can generate sustainable free cash flow.

Both possibilities remain relevant.

7. Why Is Amazon Stock Down Today? The AI Trade Is Facing a Broader Reset

Amazon’s selloff is occurring alongside weakness in several other major technology companies.

Alphabet shares plunged more than 12% during Thursday’s trading session after its earnings raised concerns about growth and AI spending.

Intel shares were also under intense pressure Friday morning.

Intel reported $16.5 billion in third-quarter revenue, up 21% from a year earlier, but forecast fourth-quarter revenue of $15 billion to $16 billion, disappointing investors.

The chipmaker also warned that weakness in the personal-computer market could continue into 2027.

These developments contributed to a broad reassessment of technology valuations.

Friday morning, Nasdaq-100 futures were down more than 2% as investors evaluated whether major technology companies can justify their enormous AI investment commitments.

There is an important distinction, however.

Amazon’s concerns center heavily on capital spending and free cash flow.

Intel’s problems include PC-market weakness, supply constraints, and future profitability.

Alphabet faces its own combination of business-performance concerns and elevated AI expenditures.

These companies are not experiencing identical financial problems, even though their shares are being affected by a common shift in investor sentiment.

What does this mean for small-cap AI stocks?

The broader market reaction could have implications for smaller companies involved in artificial intelligence.

Small-cap AI infrastructure providers, software developers, semiconductor businesses, and data-center suppliers may benefit from continued industry investment.

At the same time, they face risks if large customers delay projects, revise budgets, or demand better pricing.

Some companies may also depend on external financing to fund growth, making them especially sensitive to shifts in investor confidence.

Investors should distinguish companies with actual revenue, signed customer contracts, and sustainable cash flow from businesses whose valuations rely primarily on future AI expectations.

For additional market context, see Why Are Stocks Down Today? and Why Are Small Cap Stocks Down?.

What Should AMZN Investors Watch Next?

Amazon’s next several quarters will provide important evidence about whether its AI investments are creating durable financial value.

Five metrics deserve particular attention:

1. Free cash flow: Does the trailing-12-month outflow stabilize, or does capital spending continue to consume more cash?

2. AWS revenue growth: Can Amazon sustain rapid cloud growth while expanding capacity?

3. Capital expenditure guidance: How much higher will spending rise in 2027, and when might returns improve?

4. Advertising performance: Does growth accelerate toward management’s high-teens fourth-quarter outlook?

5. Operating profitability: Can Amazon maintain strong margins while continuing its infrastructure expansion?

Investors should also monitor broader technology-sector performance, Treasury yields, and earnings announcements from companies with similar AI investment strategies.

A stronger stock-price recovery would likely require confidence that growing cloud demand can eventually translate into consistently attractive cash generation.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is AMZN stock falling after earnings?

Amazon shares declined in premarket trading after revenue and earnings missed analyst expectations, trailing-12-month free cash flow turned sharply negative, and management indicated that AI-related capital spending would remain elevated.

Did Amazon report a loss in the third quarter?

No. Amazon reported approximately $20.7 billion in quarterly net income and $28.1 billion in operating income.

Its negative $42.4 billion free cash flow refers to the trailing 12 months and reflects substantial capital investment, not a quarterly accounting loss.

Is AWS still growing?

Yes. Amazon Web Services revenue increased approximately 39% year over year to $46 billion in the third quarter of 2026.

Is Amazon spending $220 billion on AI?

Amazon expects approximately $220 billion in total cash capital expenditures during 2026, with AI infrastructure representing a major driver. Not every dollar of capital spending is necessarily attributable to AI alone.

Does Amazon’s selloff mean the AI bubble is bursting?

Not necessarily. The market reaction demonstrates increased scrutiny of AI investment economics, but it does not establish that demand for AI services is collapsing.

AWS continues to report rapid revenue growth. The central debate concerns the cost and timing of future returns.

Why Is Amazon Stock Down Today? The Bottom Line

The answer to why is Amazon stock down today is not that Amazon’s business has suddenly stopped growing.

The company reported increasing revenue, record operating income, and exceptionally strong AWS performance.

The problem is that its investment requirements are growing rapidly as well.

With negative $42.4 billion in trailing-12-month free cash flow, approximately $220 billion in planned 2026 capital expenditures, and expectations for even more spending in 2027, investors are questioning how quickly Amazon can turn AI demand into sustainable cash generation.

That question now extends beyond Amazon.

Across the technology sector, Wall Street appears increasingly focused on capital efficiency, profitability, and measurable returns rather than AI-related revenue growth alone.

For investors, the coming quarters could help determine whether today’s selloff represents a temporary change in expectations or a more significant reassessment of the artificial intelligence investment cycle.

Market information reflects reporting available during the U.S. premarket session on October 30, 2026. Stock prices and forecasts may change throughout the trading day. This article is for informational and educational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice.