SCTH Stock: $2.77 Million in Revenue, 33% Quarterly Growth—and an AI Business Entering a New Chapter

SecureTech Innovations (OTCQB: SCTH) is reporting growing revenue, sharply improved gross margins, and a strategic decision that puts its AI-powered manufacturing business at the center of the company’s future.

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An AI Company With Something Investors Can Actually Measure: Revenue

Artificial intelligence has become one of Wall Street’s biggest investment themes.

But there is an important difference between a company talking about AI and one reporting revenue from an operating business built around AI-related technology.

SecureTech Innovations (OTCQB: SCTH) has begun reporting meaningful operating revenue through its AI UltraProd business.

And the company’s latest quarterly results contain several numbers worth examining.

<escape>$2.77 MILLION — Second-quarter revenue</escape>

+33.3% — Sequential quarterly revenue growth

32.0% — Second-quarter gross margin

$4.85 MILLION — First-half 2026 revenue

Those figures come from SecureTech’s unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Revenue rose from approximately $2.08 million in the first quarter to $2.77 million in the second.

But the story becomes more interesting when you look beyond sales growth.

The Number That Deserves Attention: Gross Margin Jumps From 8.9% to 32%

Revenue growth can be impressive.

Revenue growth accompanied by improved gross profitability offers another dimension to examine.

In Q1 2026, SecureTech generated approximately $185,000 in gross profit on $2.08 million in revenue.

In Q2, gross profit rose to approximately $888,000, while revenue increased to $2.77 million.

That represented a substantial improvement in the company’s gross margin.

Financial metric Q1 2026 Q2 2026 Revenue $2.08M $2.77M Gross profit $185K $888K Gross margin 8.9% 32.0%

What changed?

According to SecureTech, the answer was largely its revenue mix.

During Q1, services accounted for approximately 6% of total revenue.

By Q2, services represented approximately 48%.

That shift toward higher-margin service work was the primary driver behind the improvement.

For investors evaluating the company’s operating business, this is a meaningful development.

The crucial question now is whether SecureTech can maintain stronger margins as its business evolves. Management has emphasized that AI UltraProd’s revenue is project-based and that quarterly margins may fluctuate.

Meet AI UltraProd: The Business Behind SCTH’s Revenue

SecureTech’s transformation accelerated when the company acquired the AI UltraProd operating group in June 2025.

AI UltraProd operates in the intersection of artificial intelligence, digital manufacturing, industrial technology and customized production solutions.

Its activities include concept design, manufacturing-technology development, product realization and delivery management.

In practical terms, the business seeks to help industrial customers develop and manufacture products using a combination of digital technologies and advanced production capabilities.

This is an important distinction.

AI UltraProd is not simply a proposed AI application. It is an operating business responsible for SecureTech’s reported revenue in the first half of 2026.

The company’s June-quarter results included approximately $1.44 million in product sales and $1.33 million in service revenue.

That combination provides investors with measurable operating activity as the company pursues its broader technology strategy.

A Major Strategic Decision: SecureTech Is Keeping AI UltraProd

One of SecureTech’s more consequential recent announcements came on August 17, 2026.

Management confirmed that it would retain AI UltraProd as a permanent subsidiary rather than proceed with a previously contemplated spin-off into a separately listed public company.

Why does this matter?

Because the business generating the company’s consolidated revenue will remain part of SecureTech.

According to the company, the decision allows management to coordinate its industrial-technology operations, pursue expansion opportunities and continue building the business under unified leadership.

SecureTech also disclosed the issuance of additional Series A preferred shares in connection with the agreement.

For investors, the strategic decision creates a clearer operating focus: future AI UltraProd results will remain central to evaluating SCTH’s consolidated business.

The next test is execution—continued sales, sustainable margins, stronger cash flow and a more durable financial position.

Another Development to Watch: The Nasdaq Application

SecureTech currently trades on the OTCQB marketplace under SCTH.

The company has disclosed that its application to list its common shares on the Nasdaq Capital Market remains under review.

A potential Nasdaq listing could represent a significant corporate milestone if approved.

However, there is no assurance that Nasdaq will approve the application or that an uplisting will occur.

For now, the company’s OTCQB listing remains its actual trading venue.

SCTH Stock: Remarkable Historical Appreciation, but an Unusual Trading Profile

SecureTech’s share-price history has attracted attention.

Historical market data through October 16 showed substantial percentage appreciation over the preceding year, with the stock quoted around $19 at the October 16 close.

That performance is noteworthy, but it requires context.

SCTH has traded with exceptionally low volume in certain sessions. For example, reported volume was just 842 shares on October 16.

Thinly traded securities can experience large price changes, wide bid-ask spreads and limited liquidity. Historical percentage gains do not establish that investors can buy or sell significant quantities at the displayed quote.

That makes the company’s underlying operating results especially important to examine independently of its stock chart.

What Could Put SCTH on More Investors’ Research Lists?

Four measurable developments stand out.

1. Continued Revenue Growth

Following the reported 33.3% sequential increase, future financial results will show whether customer activity continues to expand.

2. Sustained Gross-Margin Improvement

Q2’s 32% gross margin was a notable improvement. Investors can examine whether subsequent quarters preserve that progress as product and service revenue fluctuate.

3. Progress at AI UltraProd

New operating developments, customer relationships, geographic expansion and measurable industrial projects could provide additional information about the subsidiary’s commercial direction.

4. Nasdaq and Corporate Financing Developments

Updates concerning the listing application, financing arrangements, share structure and SEC filings could materially influence the company’s outlook.

These are developments to monitor—not predictions of future stock appreciation.

SCTH Revenue Story

SecureTech’s operating growth should be evaluated alongside its financial and trading risks.

The company reported a $1.04 million net loss in Q2 2026 and held approximately $312,000 in cash at June 30 which is common for companies in this stage. Its SEC filing disclosed substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern without successful financing and operating improvements. Other considerations include potential dilution from financing and preferred securities, historical financial-statement restatements, and exceptionally thin OTC trading liquidity. Investors should review these issues carefully because a growing revenue base does not automatically translate into profitability, financial stability or share-price gains.

The Bottom Line: SCTH Has Entered a More Measurable Phase

SecureTech Innovations is pursuing a business strategy built around AI UltraProd and its industrial-manufacturing capabilities.

The company’s second-quarter numbers offer several concrete developments:

Revenue increased. Gross profit improved. Service revenue became a substantially larger portion of the business.

And management has decided to keep the business responsible for those results within SecureTech.

The next phase will depend on whether the company can build on that operating progress while addressing its financing and profitability challenges.

For investors researching emerging technology businesses, SCTH now has measurable operating results, significant strategic changes and future milestones worth following.

The important question isn’t simply how far the stock has moved.

It’s what the company’s next financial results reveal about where the business is going.

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