Why Is Palantir Stock Down Today? PLTR Slides Despite 96% Revenue Growth

Why is Palantir stock down today?

Palantir stock down today big time, asshares fell approximately 8% in early premarket trading on Tuesday, November 3, after the artificial intelligence software company reported third-quarter earnings that exceeded Wall Street expectations.

The surprising selloff comes despite Palantir announcing 96% year-over-year revenue growth to $2.31 billion, record profitability, and higher full-year guidance.

The reason investors appear concerned is not Palantir’s latest revenue performance. It is the pace of new contract signings, the expectations already reflected in its valuation, and questions surrounding future growth.

Here’s what happened and five factors investors are watching.

Why Is PLTR Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?

Palantir released its third-quarter 2026 results after the market closed on Monday, November 2.

The numbers were remarkable by almost any conventional software-company standard.

Revenue nearly doubled from the previous year, U.S. commercial demand remained strong, and the company substantially increased its financial outlook.

However, a closer look at contract activity revealed a different growth pattern.

Palantir reported total contract value (TCV) of $2.918 billion, representing just 6% growth from the prior year.

That was considerably slower than the company’s reported revenue growth.

For a stock valued partly on expectations of extraordinary future expansion, the difference matters.

A business can recognize rapid revenue growth from previously signed contracts while new bookings grow at a slower rate.

That does not automatically indicate a weakening business, but it creates an important question: Can Palantir maintain its exceptional revenue growth trajectory in 2027 and beyond?

Palantir Q3 2026 Earnings: The Numbers

According to the company’s November 2 earnings release, Palantir reported the following third-quarter results:

Financial metric Q3 2026 result Total revenue $2.313 billion Revenue growth +96% year over year U.S. commercial revenue $984 million U.S. commercial growth +148% year over year U.S. government revenue $953 million GAAP diluted EPS $0.44 Total contract value closed $2.918 billion TCV growth +6% year over year Adjusted free cash flow $1.216 billion

One particularly important milestone was Palantir’s U.S. commercial business surpassing its U.S. government business in quarterly revenue for the first time.

That shift demonstrates how extensively the company’s AI-powered software platforms have expanded beyond their original government and defense-oriented customer base.

Investors are now evaluating whether that growth can continue at a pace that supports the stock’s valuation.

5 Reasons Palantir Stock Is Under Pressure Today

1. New Contract Growth Is Slower Than Revenue Growth

This is arguably the most important issue in the earnings report.

Palantir recorded 96% revenue growth, yet total contract value increased only 6% year over year.

U.S. commercial TCV reached $1.463 billion, representing 11% annual growth.

Both figures are positive, but they are growing much more slowly than recognized revenue.

Contract value is not the same thing as reported revenue. It measures the potential value of agreements signed during a reporting period, including certain contractual options.

Changes in the timing and duration of major agreements can significantly affect quarterly comparisons.

Still, investors use bookings and contract metrics to assess the potential strength of future revenue.

That makes the gap between new contracts and existing revenue an important discussion following the earnings announcement.

2. Palantir Has Extremely High Investor Expectations

Palantir is among the most closely watched companies in the artificial intelligence sector.

Its software platforms help government agencies and commercial organizations integrate data, manage operations, and deploy AI applications.

As enthusiasm for enterprise AI has grown, expectations for Palantir’s financial performance have risen.

A high valuation means investors may demand more than strong earnings.

They may expect continued acceleration in sales, new contracts, customer adoption, and future profitability.

Even exceptional quarterly results can disappoint when investors believe a stock already reflects years of future growth.

This is one reason positive earnings announcements do not always produce positive share-price reactions.

3. Investors Are Looking Beyond the 2026 Revenue Forecast

Palantir raised its full-year 2026 revenue outlook to between $8.530 billion and $8.534 billion.

The company also projected fourth-quarter revenue between $2.649 billion and $2.653 billion.

Those forecasts reflect continued rapid expansion.

But stock prices frequently move based on expectations for periods beyond the current earnings report.

Investors may be asking whether the pace of contract signings this quarter provides enough visibility into 2027.

The distinction between a strong current quarter and a sustainable multiyear growth rate is particularly important for high-growth technology companies.

4. AI Stocks Are Facing Broader Valuation Scrutiny

Palantir’s earnings arrive during an unsettled period for technology shares.

The Nasdaq-100 entered correction territory after declining more than 10% from its record closing high, according to Reuters.

Investors are increasingly questioning whether massive investments in artificial intelligence will generate sufficient financial returns.

Concerns involving corporate borrowing, infrastructure spending, and technology valuations have added pressure to parts of the sector.

Palantir differs from companies building expensive data centers because it sells enterprise software rather than primarily constructing physical AI infrastructure.

Nevertheless, investor sentiment toward AI-related stocks can affect its trading performance.

5. Profit-Taking and Earnings Volatility

Earnings announcements can trigger significant trading activity, particularly in widely followed stocks.

Some investors may use strong results as an opportunity to realize gains, while others adjust positions based on changing expectations.

Options trading, analyst commentary, and broader market conditions can also amplify short-term movements.

There is no single publicly verified explanation for every share sold during a premarket decline.

The slowdown in contract growth, however, provides a concrete fundamental issue for investors to evaluate.

Is Palantir’s Underlying Business Still Growing?

Yes. The latest financial results demonstrate substantial growth in Palantir’s underlying business.

U.S. commercial revenue increased 148% to $984 million.

U.S. government revenue rose 96% to $953 million.

Palantir also reported approximately $1.22 billion in adjusted free cash flow during the quarter.

Its annual adjusted free cash flow outlook increased to between $4.8 billion and $5.0 billion.

These figures indicate that the company is generating significant cash flow alongside rapid revenue expansion.

The investor debate is therefore not simply whether Palantir is growing.

It is whether future growth will be strong enough to support the company’s market valuation.

Is Palantir Stock a Buy After the Earnings Selloff?

A falling stock price does not automatically make a company undervalued.

Palantir’s earnings report offers evidence supporting both optimistic and cautious interpretations.

The optimistic argument centers on rapidly expanding commercial adoption, strong operating margins, significant cash generation, and growing demand for AI software.

The cautious argument focuses on slower contract-value growth, demanding investor expectations, and the possibility that future expansion could moderate.

Anyone evaluating PLTR should consider the company’s valuation, financial results, competitive position, and the risks involved in owning a volatile technology stock.

Short-term price movements alone cannot establish whether an investment is attractive.

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What Should PLTR Investors Watch Next?

Several indicators may help determine whether the current earnings-related concerns persist:

New contract value: Whether total contract value growth accelerates in coming quarters.

Whether total contract value growth accelerates in coming quarters. U.S. commercial expansion: Whether the company’s fastest-growing business maintains its momentum.

Whether the company’s fastest-growing business maintains its momentum. Revenue guidance: Whether management continues raising forecasts as new deployments expand.

Whether management continues raising forecasts as new deployments expand. Profitability and cash flow: Whether Palantir maintains its unusually strong margins.

Whether Palantir maintains its unusually strong margins. AI software spending: Whether enterprise customers continue expanding their adoption of operational AI platforms.

The pace of new contract activity deserves particular attention because it can provide a different perspective from revenue already recognized.

Frequently Asked Questions about Palantir stock down

Why is Palantir stock down today, November 3, 2026?

Palantir shares declined in premarket trading despite strong earnings. Investors and analysts are focusing on slower contract-value growth and the company’s demanding valuation.

Did Palantir beat earnings expectations?

Yes. The company reported third-quarter revenue of approximately $2.31 billion and adjusted earnings of $0.44 per share, exceeding analyst consensus estimates reported before the release.

How much did Palantir revenue grow in Q3 2026?

Palantir reported 96% year-over-year revenue growth, reaching $2.313 billion.

Is Palantir still growing its commercial business?

Yes. U.S. commercial revenue increased 148% year over year to $984 million, surpassing U.S. government revenue for the first time.

Why would a stock fall after beating earnings?

Stocks reflect expectations about the future, not just current financial results. Shares may decline after an earnings beat if investors are concerned about valuation, future growth, financial guidance, or other business indicators.

Bottom Line: Why Is Palantir Stock Down Today?

Palantir’s November 3 premarket selloff illustrates a fundamental truth about growth-stock investing: excellent earnings do not always translate into a rising share price.

The company nearly doubled quarterly revenue and raised its financial outlook.

Yet slower growth in new contract value raised questions about how rapidly its business can continue expanding.

For investors, the central issue is whether Palantir’s future performance can justify the expectations built into its stock price.

That question will likely remain important beyond today’s earnings reaction.

Sources: Palantir Q3 2026 earnings release (SEC); Palantir Q3 shareholder letter; Reuters market coverage.

Market-movement information reflects early premarket trading on November 3, 2026, and may change throughout the session. This content is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice.