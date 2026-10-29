Why Are Stocks Down Today? AI Selloff, Fed Uncertainty and Israel Election Shake Markets

Why Are Stocks Down Today? AI Selloff, Fed Uncertainty and Israel Election Shake Markets

On October 29, 2026, investors are confronting three major developments: a technology stock selloff following disappointing Alphabet earnings, renewed uncertainty over Federal Reserve interest-rate policy, and political turmoil following Israel’s parliamentary election. Together, these events are creating uncertainty across global financial markets, although each is affecting stocks differently and may explain “Why are stocks down today?”.

Nasdaq-100 futures fell approximately 1% early Thursday as investors questioned whether massive spending on artificial intelligence will deliver the profits Wall Street expects. Meanwhile, Israeli stocks and the shekel suffered sharp declines following an election that failed to produce a clear governing majority.

For traders searching for answers about today’s market decline, the distinction between these events is important.

1. Why Are Stocks Down Today? Alphabet Triggers a Technology Selloff

The most immediate pressure on U.S. stocks is coming from the technology sector.

Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Google’s parent company, dropped approximately 10% in premarket trading after reporting disappointing search advertising results and a significant increase in AI-related spending.

The selloff raised a critical question for investors: Are technology companies spending too much money building artificial intelligence infrastructure without generating sufficient returns?

Alphabet’s results intensified concerns that the enormous costs associated with AI data centers, computing infrastructure, and advanced technology may take longer than expected to produce attractive profits.

According to Reuters, the company’s selloff threatened to erase more than $400 billion in market capitalization if the premarket decline held.

By contrast, Microsoft shares advanced after the company reported stronger cash flow and encouraging cloud growth.

The different reactions suggest that investors are no longer rewarding AI spending automatically. They increasingly want evidence that those investments are translating into earnings and cash generation.

2. Why Are Stocks Down Today? Federal Reserve Policy Adds Pressure

The Federal Reserve is another major factor influencing market sentiment.

On October 28, the Federal Open Market Committee voted to maintain its benchmark interest-rate target at 3.75%–4.00%.

Although the decision was widely anticipated, the central bank emphasized that inflation remains elevated and economic activity continues to expand at a strong pace.

Two policymakers dissented, favoring a quarter-percentage-point rate increase.

The Federal Reserve’s official statement reinforced the uncertainty surrounding future monetary policy.

Higher interest rates can influence stock valuations in several ways:

Companies face potentially higher borrowing costs.

Future earnings become less valuable when discounted at higher interest rates.

Investors may become more selective about speculative investments.

Smaller businesses requiring external financing can face additional pressure.

For growth-oriented stocks, particularly companies with limited profitability, the prospect of higher rates can become an important valuation concern.

3. Why Are Stocks Down Today? Israel’s Election Creates Global Uncertainty

Political developments in Israel have added another layer of uncertainty to international markets.

Israel held parliamentary elections on October 27, with preliminary results showing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s bloc performing better than many forecasts but falling short of a governing majority.

With approximately 86% of votes counted, projections indicated:

Netanyahu’s bloc: 53 parliamentary seats.

Opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot’s bloc: 48 seats.

Arab-led parties: 19 seats.

A governing majority requires 61 seats in Israel’s 120-member Knesset.

The results created the possibility of difficult coalition negotiations, a fragile government, or another election.

Financial markets reacted immediately.

On October 28, Israel’s benchmark stock index declined approximately 2.5%, while the Israeli shekel weakened more than 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Reuters reported that investors had anticipated a clearer political transition before the vote.

Instead, the preliminary results left uncertainty about the country’s future leadership and policy direction.

Importantly, the Israeli election has not been established as the primary cause of the U.S. technology selloff. The election-related market reaction is much more clearly documented in Israeli stocks, bonds, and currency markets.

4. Why Are Stocks Down Today? Investors Are Reassessing Global Risk

When political uncertainty, disappointing corporate earnings, and interest-rate concerns occur simultaneously, investors may reassess how much risk they are willing to accept.

That reassessment can affect markets through several channels.

Currency and bond markets

Political uncertainty can weaken a country’s currency and raise borrowing costs if investors demand additional compensation for holding its assets.

Israel’s market reaction illustrates this sensitivity.

Technology stocks

Investors are questioning the timing and profitability of large AI investments. Companies with aggressive capital spending but uncertain returns may experience greater selling pressure.

Geopolitical exposure

Energy prices, international trade relationships, and regional security developments remain important variables.

A material escalation in geopolitical tensions could affect global asset prices, although the election result alone does not establish that such an escalation will occur.

Investor confidence

Market participants often react not just to unexpected events, but to the difference between what they expected and what actually happened.

The combined uncertainty may encourage more selective positioning across sectors.

5. Why Are Stocks Down Today? What the Selloff Means for Small-Cap Stocks

For small-cap traders, the broader market environment deserves particular attention.

Smaller publicly traded companies can be especially sensitive to changes in liquidity, financing costs, and investor appetite for risk.

During periods of market uncertainty, several dynamics can become more pronounced.

Lower liquidity: Thinly traded stocks can experience larger price changes when buying interest declines.

Financing concerns: Companies that depend on raising additional capital may face pressure when investors become more cautious.

Sector rotation: Money can move between industries as investors reassess earnings expectations, valuations, and economic conditions.

Company-specific volatility: Earnings announcements, financing transactions, regulatory developments, and corporate news can still outweigh the broader market narrative.

A declining Nasdaq does not mean every small-cap stock will fall.

However, traders should recognize that broader market conditions can influence price action even when an individual company has not released significant news.

6. Is Israel’s Election Responsible for the U.S. Stock Market Decline?

The available evidence does not support treating Israel’s election as the primary driver of the October 29 U.S. technology selloff.

The timeline reveals two separate developments.

First, the preliminary Israeli election results triggered declines in Israeli financial assets on October 28.

Second, disappointing Alphabet earnings released after Wednesday’s U.S. market close intensified technology-sector selling ahead of Thursday’s opening bell.

The Federal Reserve’s decision to leave rates unchanged also contributed to uncertainty over borrowing costs and future policy.

All three developments matter, but the strongest direct explanation for Thursday’s Nasdaq weakness is the reaction to U.S. technology earnings and AI spending.

That distinction is essential when evaluating potential market catalysts.

7. Five Signals to Watch as Stocks Move Lower

Investors looking for clues about where markets could go next should monitor developments that directly influence earnings expectations, risk appetite, and liquidity.

1. Nasdaq and technology-sector performance

Watch whether selling remains concentrated in major technology companies or begins spreading into additional sectors.

2. Alphabet, Microsoft, and upcoming earnings

The market’s contrasting reactions to these companies may reveal how investors are valuing AI-related spending and profitability.

3. Federal Reserve expectations

Inflation data, economic growth figures, and Treasury yields could influence expectations for future rate decisions.

4. Israeli coalition negotiations

A clearer path toward forming a government could change investor expectations in Israeli financial markets.

5. Energy prices and geopolitical developments

Any meaningful changes in regional security or global energy supplies could influence inflation expectations and broader market sentiment.

These indicators may help distinguish a temporary market reaction from more sustained changes in investor expectations.

8. Why Are Stocks Down Today? The Bottom Line for Investors

The answer to why are stocks down today is not one single political or economic event.

U.S. technology stocks are responding primarily to concerns about Alphabet’s earnings, the costs of artificial intelligence investment, and uncertainty about future interest rates.

At the same time, Israel’s parliamentary election has created a separate source of market volatility, with Israeli stocks and the shekel declining sharply as investors assess the prospect of prolonged coalition negotiations.

For small-cap investors, these developments reinforce the importance of monitoring liquidity, company fundamentals, sector trends, and the broader economic environment.

The central question is whether today’s selling reflects a temporary repricing of expectations or the beginning of a more sustained change in market sentiment.

As earnings season progresses and Israel’s political situation develops, investors will gain additional information about which market pressures are likely to persist.

Market data and election projections reflect information available during the U.S. premarket session on October 29, 2026. Figures may change throughout the trading day. This article is for informational and educational purposes only and is not investment advice. Disclaimer