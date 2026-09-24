GRML $42 Million Financing: SCE Was Already There — Just Like ARTL

The GRML $42 million financing is making headlines this morning.

Greenland Mines Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRML) announced that it has raised more than $42 million from existing investors through a registered direct offering of common stock and pre-funded warrants, together with exercises of previously issued private warrants. Press Release

The financing was priced at $12 per share, all pre-funded warrants issued in the registered direct offering have been exercised, and Greenland Mines says it has now terminated its at-the-market offering facility. The company believes the new capital substantially addresses its planned funding requirements through targeted 2027 milestones.

That’s news.

But if you’re a Small Cap Exclusive reader, Greenland Mines isn’t a new story.

We were digging into GRML more than two weeks ago.

And GRML isn’t the only recent example.

We were digging into Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ: ARTL) before that story exploded into investor attention, too.

We’re not claiming we caused either move. We didn’t.

We’re saying something much simpler:

Finding the story before everybody is talking about it is exactly what Small Cap Exclusive is trying to do.

And lately, we’ve got some receipts.

GRML: Small Cap Exclusive Was on the Greenland Story September 7 before the GRML $42 million financing

On September 7, Small Cap Exclusive published our deep dive:

“Greenland Mines (NASDAQ: GRML): The Rare Earth Story Just Changed.”

That was not written after today’s $42 million financing announcement.

It wasn’t written after today’s GRML headlines.

It was published 17 days ago.

Read our original September 7 GRML research

What caught our attention?

Sarfartoq.

Greenland Mines had completed its acquisition of the Sarfartoq NdPr Rare Earth Project in southwest Greenland, giving the company control of an established rare-earth resource at a time when Western access to critical minerals was becoming an increasingly important story.

And then the story kept developing.

On September 21, Greenland Mines announced that it had more than doubled its controlled position around Sarfartoq, adding 262 square kilometers and creating an approximately 454-square-kilometer contiguous project position.

Then came this morning.

What Is the GRML $42 Million Financing?

Greenland Mines announced shortly after midnight on September 24 that it had raised more than $42 million from existing investors.

Importantly, the $42 million figure includes both the registered direct offering and exercises of previously issued private warrants. The stated financing price was $12 per share.

The company also announced that all pre-funded warrants from the registered direct offering had been exercised and that it had terminated its ATM facility.

Greenland Mines says the funding substantially addresses its planned capital requirements through targeted 2027 milestones.

The announcement included another development: completion of an approximately three-week geological and structural field program at Sarfartoq.

Crews conducted geological mapping, structural work, drone-supported outcrop surveys and systematic rock sampling across priority areas.

There’s an important caveat.

Those new samples do not yet have assay results.

They are expected to be submitted for analysis, so the latest fieldwork should not be interpreted as establishing new grades, resources or economic viability.

Now the headlines are arriving.

Yahoo Finance is carrying coverage this morning asking why GRML is surging in premarket trading, with the new financing and termination of the ATM at the center of the story.

We’re glad people are noticing.

Small Cap Exclusive readers started following the story September 7.

Then We Did It Again With ARTL not just with GRML $42 million financing

Now let’s talk about Artelo Biosciences.

On September 21, Small Cap Exclusive published:

“Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ: ARTL): Six Months Later, the ART27.13 Story Just Took an Unexpected Turn.”

Read our September 21 ARTL research

Again, we weren’t chasing a ticker that had already exploded.

We were chasing the story.

ART27.13 was already being studied in humans for other indications, including cancer-related anorexia and weight loss.

But Artelo’s new obesity research produced something unexpected.

In a four-week study of obese mice, the company reported approximately 20% weight loss with ART27.13 alone, roughly comparable in that animal model to semaglutide.

When ART27.13 and semaglutide were combined, the company reported approximately 40% weight loss from baseline.

Those were striking numbers.

They were also mouse data—not human obesity results.

That’s an enormously important distinction, and we made it when we covered the story.

ART27.13 Obesity Results Put ARTL in the Spotlight

Then, two days after our article, Artelo made another announcement.

On September 23, the company disclosed that it had filed a new provisional patent application covering ART27.13 for obesity, both as a monotherapy and in combination with GLP-1 receptor agonists such as semaglutide.

Artelo also reported additional nonclinical findings involving appetite, oral glucose tolerance and bone mineral density.

Then investors noticed.

ARTL surged as the patent filing and obesity story spread through the financial media.

But here’s the part we’re proud of:

Small Cap Exclusive’s ART27.13 deep dive was already sitting there.

September 21: our research.

September 23: new company catalyst and a huge wave of market attention.

That’s the job.

Did Small Cap Exclusive Cause GRML or ARTL to Move?

No. The news of GRML $42 million financing may do it.

We want to be crystal clear about that.

Small Cap Exclusive is not claiming our articles caused the market movements in GRML or ARTL.

Stocks move for countless reasons, including company announcements, financing activity, scientific developments, liquidity, broader markets, investor sentiment, speculation and trading dynamics.

GRML announced material corporate and financing developments.

ARTL announced a new patent filing following unusual nonclinical findings.

Those developments belong to the companies—not to us.

What belongs to us is the research we published and the dates we published it.

And we’re proud of those receipts.

Anyone Can Write About a Stock After It Explodes we saw GRML $42 million financing before it came.

That’s the bigger point.

There are enormous financial websites with vastly more resources than Small Cap Exclusive.

They’re good at what they do.

We’re building something different.

We don’t need to cover every ticker.

We want to find the interesting story that hasn’t become obvious yet.

Read the filing.

Dig into the science.

Follow the capital.

Understand the catalyst.

Connect the dots.

Then put the research in front of investors.

Sometimes nothing happens.

Sometimes we’re wrong about what ultimately becomes important.

And sometimes the rest of the market eventually starts talking about exactly what caught our attention.

GRML was one of those stories.

ARTL was another.

Not Barron’s.

Not Benzinga.

Not a celebrity trader telling you what happened after the chart was already screaming.

Small Cap Exclusive was already doing the homework.

And we’re not finished.

Find the Next Story With Small Cap Exclusive

If you found us because you were searching for the GRML $42 million financing, Greenland rare earths, ART27.13, or ARTL’s obesity research, welcome.

Now you know what we’re trying to build.

We aren’t promising you the next stock that goes up 50%, 100% or 200%.

Nobody can responsibly promise that.

We’re promising something else:

We’re going to keep looking for the next GRML $42 million financing that makes the next stockskyrocket.

Because the best time to understand an interesting small-cap story isn’t after everyone is talking about it.

It’s while there’s still something worth discovering.

We find the story GRML $42 million financing. We do the research. You decide what matters.

Get Small Cap Exclusive research delivered directly to your inbox.

IMPORTANT DISCLOSURE

SmallCapExclusive received no compensation from any company discussed in this article for the preparation or publication of this specific article. SmallCapExclusive has, however, previously received compensation of up to $1,000,000 in connection with investor-awareness and marketing services relating to Greenland Mines Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRML) that has ended as of 9/10/26. That prior compensation creates a potential conflict of interest and should be considered when evaluating our coverage of GRML. GRML $42 million financing

GRML Original Disclaimer

Greenland Mines Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRML): Small Cap Exclusive is owned and operated by King Tide Media, LLC. King Tide Media has received compensation in connection with investor-awareness and marketing services relating to Greenland Mines. Readers should review the disclosure accompanying Small Cap Exclusive’s GRML coverage and the full Small Cap Exclusive disclaimer for the complete and current terms of the compensation relationship.

Small Cap Exclusive is owned and operated by King Tide Media, LLC, which is a U.S.-based corporation and has been compensated up to $1,000,000 by Greenland Mines Ltd for profiling Greenland Mines Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRML) beginning 4/3/2026. We own ZERO shares of Greenland Mines Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRML). For important disclosures, affiliate relationships, and full disclaimer information

This is paid promotional content. SmallCapExclusive has been compensated by AB Holdings for investor awareness and marketing services relating to Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARTL). The engagement begins September 23, 2026, and SmallCapExclusive may receive compensation of up to $100,000. This compensation creates a potential conflict of interest and should be considered when evaluating this communication. We have previously been compensated up to $300,000 for a prior campaign that has ended

Read the Small Cap Exclusive Full Disclaimer