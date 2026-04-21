Greenland Mines (NASDAQ: GRML) Signs Iceland Processing Deal Projecting $1 Billion in Savings — While the Pentagon Moves Into the Neighborhood

Greenland Mines Ltd (NASDAQ: GRML) has not slowed down since its ticker debuted five weeks ago. Today the company announced a Letter of Intent to evaluate a brownfield industrial processing site in Iceland — a move that would pair one of the world’s largest undeveloped palladium, gold, and platinum deposits with some of the cheapest and cleanest energy on the planet. The projected savings exceed $1 billion across the life of mine. The stock surged more than 13% intraday on nearly double its average daily volume.

That’s four major announcements in four weeks. This is a company executing.

The Iceland LOI Changes the Economics

The defining cost challenge in remote Arctic mining is energy. Diesel power in remote Arctic environments runs approximately $0.20 per kilowatt-hour. Iceland’s geothermal and hydropower grid delivers energy at under $0.03 — an 85% reduction. For a full-scale processing operation running 50 megawatts of continuous load, that difference exceeds $1 billion in life-of-mine savings.

Today’s LOI targets brownfield industrial sites of 100,000 to 200,000 square meters in Iceland with deep-water harbor access and existing infrastructure. Iceland sits approximately 400 kilometers from the Skaergaard deposit, with bulk-carrier transit of 20 to 30 hours. The company confirmed it is simultaneously in discussions with additional parties across Iceland and the broader North Atlantic region — signaling a structured supply chain buildout.

President Bo Møller Stensgaard described the vision: “Our goal is to build an integrated North Atlantic critical-minerals corridor that investors and governments alike can get behind — world-class geology in Greenland, world-class green and cheap energy in Iceland, and a clear route into North American and European value chains.”

The product vision has also expanded. Today’s announcement named vanadium, gallium, iron, steel, and titanium alongside palladium, gold, and platinum as potential outputs — both vanadium and gallium are on the U.S. Critical Minerals List and are in acute demand for defense and energy storage applications.

The Asset: $68 Billion in the Ground

The Skaergaard Project in Southeast Greenland hosts a 2022 NI 43-101 resource of 25.4 million ounces of palladium equivalent and 23.5 million ounces of gold equivalent across 364 million tonnes of mineralized rock. At February 2026 metal prices, the gross in-situ resource value calculates to approximately $68 billion. The current market cap of GRML is approximately $42 million.

The metals thesis is strengthening in real time. Russia’s Nornickel guided 2026 palladium output down as much as 11%. The U.S. announced preliminary anti-dumping duties of 132.83% on Russian palladium, with a final ruling expected in May. Platinum is entering its fourth consecutive year of supply deficit. Goldman Sachs has reaffirmed a gold target of $5,400 for 2026. The metals Skaergaard holds are in structural short supply — and the processing infrastructure to unlock them is now being actively assembled.

A Contracted Operational Program

Four weeks ago the story was a ticker and a deposit. Today it is a contracted program with named counterparties.

On March 19, the company engaged WSP Danmark A/S — a global engineering group with deep Arctic permitting experience — to run a comprehensive two-year Environmental Impact Assessment baseline program across the 2026 and 2027 field seasons. WSP’s scope covers weather monitoring, hydrological surveys, terrestrial and marine biodiversity baseline work, and seabed characterization using ROV sampling.

On March 25, Greenland Mines chartered the M/V Argus — an Ice-class A1 Super icebreaker with helideck and personnel capacity — from IceTugs ApS for the 2026 field season. The vessel will transport drill rigs, fuel, and field teams from Reykjavík directly to Skaergaard. The company noted there are only a handful of vessels of this class available in the North Atlantic.

On April 2, the company’s Greenlandic subsidiary Major Precious Greenland A/S joined the Greenland Business Association, embedding formally in the local business community ahead of the field season. The Association responded: “Greenland is open for business and investments. We look forward to a constructive collaboration with Greenland Mines.”

Three contracted counterparties. A processing LOI in Iceland. An annual report filed. All within five weeks of a ticker change.

The Pentagon Is Moving In

On April 1, U.S. Northern Command General Gregory Guillot testified before the Senate Armed Services Committee that the United States is actively negotiating access to three additional military sites in Greenland — including former U.S. installations in southern and central Greenland, the same region as the Skaergaard deposit

U.S. military infrastructure in proximity to a Western-aligned critical minerals project historically accelerates government financing conversations and defense supply chain interest. Trump’s January 2026 framework discussions with NATO covering Greenland mineral rights, the U.S. Export-Import Bank’s $120 million letter of interest for a Greenland peer project, and direct U.S. government discussions with Greenland miners on offtake and infrastructure support all point the same direction — the U.S. is building a Greenland minerals strategy, and the companies already operating there are the natural beneficiaries.

The Catalysts Ahead

The 2026 field season launches in May or June with the Argus and WSP teams mobilizing from Reykjavík — producing the first operational news from the Skaergaard site. A follow-through announcement on the Iceland LOI naming counterparty or site would advance the North Atlantic corridor thesis. A planned drilling program targets resource growth toward approximately 50 million ounces of palladium equivalent. The May 2026 final ITC ruling on Russian palladium tariffs would structurally expand the market for a NATO-aligned Greenland deposit. And U.S. government engagement — financing, offtake, or Export-Import Bank interest — remains the single highest-impact potential catalyst

Zero analysts cover GRML today. The institutional discovery cycle has not started. The market cap is approximately $42 million against a $68 billion in-situ resource

NASDAQ: GRML. The story is building fast.

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