Greenland Mines Ltd (NASDAQ: GRML) Controls One of the World’s Largest Undeveloped Palladium-Gold Deposits — and the Market Is Just Beginning to Notice

Greenland Mines Ltd (NASDAQ: GRML) arrived on Wall Street less than two weeks ago. The ticker is new. The company name is new. But the asset underneath it has been studied by Cambridge University, Caltech, and the Geological Survey of Denmark since 1935 — and what those institutions documented in Southeast Greenland is one of the most significant undeveloped precious metals deposits on the planet.

The Skaergaard Project holds a 2022 NI 43-101 resource of 25.4 million ounces of palladium equivalent and 23.5 million ounces of gold equivalent across 364 million tonnes of mineralized rock. At February 2026 metal prices — gold at $5,100 per ounce, palladium at $1,800 per ounce, platinum at $2,175 per ounce — the gross in-situ resource value calculates to approximately $68 billion. The current market cap of GRML is approximately $44 million.

That gap is the story.

The Metal the West Can’t Afford to Ignore

Palladium doesn’t make headlines the way gold does. But it sits inside every modern gasoline, diesel, and hybrid vehicle on the road — embedded in the catalytic converter that transforms harmful emissions into less toxic gases. It’s critical to missile guidance systems, secure communications infrastructure, radar arrays, and electronic warfare platforms. And it is almost entirely controlled by two countries: Russia and South Africa.

Together, Russia and South Africa supply more than 75% of the world’s palladium. Russia alone — through Nornickel — ships roughly 40% of global supply. That concentration has become a strategic liability that Western governments, automakers, and defense procurement agencies have been scrambling to address.

The problem is getting worse, not better. Sibanye-Stillwater has announced production cuts of up to 45% at its Montana operations — the only primary palladium producer in the United States. Lac des Iles, one of the few other North American primary palladium mines, is expected to cease commercial production by mid-2026. The palladium market has been in deficit since 2012, with cumulative shortfalls exceeding 8 million ounces. Analysts at the World Platinum Investment Council project those deficits will persist through at least 2027.

The Skaergaard Project’s 17.15 million ounces of contained palladium — located in a NATO-allied jurisdiction 1,600 kilometers from the U.S. coast — represents an estimated 13 to 15 years of total American palladium consumption. There is no Chinese investment. No hostile-state entanglement. No third-party royalties encumbering the asset.

A Geological Phenomenon Ninety Years in the Making

The Skaergaard Intrusion was first discovered in 1930. Over the following decades it became one of the most studied geological formations on earth — a layered mafic igneous body in Southeast Greenland that researchers from Cambridge, Caltech, and the University of Oregon used to establish the foundational science of fractional crystallization. In 1986, researchers confirmed what field geologists had suspected: a large stratiform gold and palladium deposit known as the Triple Group running through the intrusion’s upper mineralized zones.

Today that discovery has been quantified with modern precision. A 2022 NI 43-101 technical report prepared by SLR Consulting established an Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource of 364 million tonnes grading 2.17 grams per tonne palladium equivalent. The deposit spans a footprint of 7.5 kilometers east to west and 11 kilometers north to south, extends to at least 1.1 kilometers of vertical depth, and remains open in all directions. Seven distinct mineralized horizons have been identified — designated H0 through H6 — with the resource split approximately 73% from platinum group metals and 27% from gold.

The 2022 resource update represented a 95% increase in Indicated resources over the prior estimate. The company believes the current figures don’t capture the full scope of what’s there, and a new drilling program is designed to test that thesis with a stated target of doubling the resource to approximately 50 million contained ounces of gold, palladium, and platinum.

Vanadium and gallium — both on the U.S. Critical Minerals List and essential to next-generation defense electronics — have also been identified as potential additions to the Skaergaard resource portfolio.

A Brand New Ticker on a Ninety-Year-Old Asset

The corporate story behind GRML is as fresh as the name itself. On March 4, 2026, the NASDAQ-listed company then known as Klotho Neurosciences completed the acquisition of Greenland Mines Corp. — a privately held Delaware company controlling the Skaergaard licence. On March 12, 2026, the company officially rebranded to Greenland Mines Ltd and began trading under the GRML ticker.

The company now operates two divisions: Natural Resources, focused on exploring and developing Skaergaard, and Cell and Gene Therapy, which continues the existing biotech platform. Leading the Natural Resources division is Bo Møller Stensgaard, who holds a PhD in Greenland geology from the University of Aarhus, began his Arctic exploration career in Greenland in 1998, and has spent more than two decades advancing mineral projects across the High North. Stensgaard was the first scientist to assess a Greenland area by combining geological, geophysical, and geochemical datasets — and he knows this deposit as well as anyone alive.

The rebranding is nine days old. Institutional awareness has not begun. Zero sell-side analysts cover the stock. Most platforms still show the old company name. The discovery cycle for GRML hasn’t started — which is precisely when investors who do their homework tend to pay attention.

Execution Already Underway

One week after the ticker changed, Greenland Mines announced its first concrete development move. On March 19, 2026, the company engaged WSP Danmark A/S — part of the global WSP engineering group, with deep Arctic permitting and environmental expertise across multiple Greenland mining projects — to design and implement a comprehensive Environmental Impact Assessment baseline program at Skaergaard.

The scope is detailed and purposeful: automated weather stations, hydrological monitoring on key rivers, terrestrial habitat and biodiversity surveys, marine seabed characterization, and systematic collection of environmental baseline samples. The 2026 field campaign begins this summer. A comprehensive baseline report follows. A final baseline report and first EIA draft are targeted after the 2027 program completes.

This is not an announcement of intent. It is the beginning of the permitting sequence that leads to an exploitation license application to the Government of Greenland — a sequence that, under Greenland’s updated 2024 Mining Act, is now more streamlined than at any point in the jurisdiction’s history. The government granted its first exploitation license under the new framework in May 2025, and a second followed in June 2025, confirming the pathway is open and functioning.

Bo Møller Stensgaard framed the engagement directly: “We are building Skaergaard for the long term, and we will only do so in a way that meets the highest environmental standards and expectations in Greenland.”

Greenland at the Center of Western Strategy

The geopolitical backdrop for GRML could hardly be more active. U.S. interest in Greenland’s mineral wealth has moved from rhetoric to concrete action. The U.S. Export-Import Bank issued a $120 million letter of interest for a Greenland critical minerals project in 2025. White House officials held direct conversations with Greenland mining operators about offtake agreements, infrastructure support, and credit lines. A March 2025 executive order invoked the Defense Production Act for mining loans. Seven of eight Arctic states are now NATO members, and the alliance launched Arctic Sentry in February 2026 and Cold Response 26 in March 2026 — the largest Arctic military exercises in a generation.

Greenland is no longer a remote corner of the resource world. It is a focal point of Western critical mineral strategy — and the Skaergaard Project sits at the intersection of everything driving that attention: palladium, gold, platinum, vanadium, gallium, and an allied jurisdiction with a transparent, investor-friendly regulatory framework and no Chinese entanglement.

The Catalysts Ahead

Greenland Mines is at the beginning of a development cycle with clearly defined milestones ahead:

2026 Field Season — The WSP Denmark baseline campaign launches this summer, covering environmental, biological, and hydrological surveys across the project area. First-year results will establish the foundation for the EIA.

Resource Expansion Drilling — A 10,000-meter drilling program targeting a doubling of the resource from 25.4 to approximately 50 million ounces of PdEq is planned. Initial results would represent a potential major re-rating event.

Vanadium and Gallium Assessment — Formal addition of these critical minerals to the Skaergaard resource profile would expand the investment thesis and broaden the strategic appeal of the project to a new category of government and institutional investor.

Western Government and Offtake Conversations — As palladium supply tightens and Western supply chain policy accelerates, a deposit of this scale in an allied jurisdiction is a natural candidate for government financing vehicles, defense offtake discussions, and strategic partnership interest.

EIA and Exploitation License — The two-year baseline program feeds directly into the exploitation license application. A license from the Government of Greenland would be a defining inflection point for the project’s trajectory.

Worth Watching

Greenland Mines Ltd is not a story the market has priced yet. The ticker is nine days old. There is no analyst coverage. The institutional discovery cycle has not started. The company is at an early stage of development with work still required to establish economic viability — but the asset is real, the resource is verified, the jurisdiction is aligned, and the team is moving.

For investors tracking the convergence of precious metals, critical mineral supply chain security, and early-stage NASDAQ discovery opportunities, GRML is a company worth understanding before the broader market does.

NASDAQ: GRML. The story is just beginning.

Small Cap Exclusive is owned and operated by King Tide Media, LLC, which is a US based corporation & has been compensated up to $150,000 from Greenland Mines (NASDAQ: GRML) for profiling Greenland Mines (NASDAQ: GRML) starting on 3/23/2026. We own ZERO shares in (NASDAQ: GRML). For important disclosures, affiliate relationships, and full disclaimer information visit: HERE.