The magnets that run EVs, wind, and defense start with rare earths. Almost none are mined in the West.

NASDAQ: GRML · Critical minerals · Greenland

Greenland Mines (Nasdaq: GRML) is advancing two Greenland projects — a neodymium-praseodymium rare-earth magnet project and an 80%-owned palladium-gold-platinum resource. An early-stage, high-risk company with real assets. Here’s what it owns, and what to weigh.

Why these metals matter

Neodymium and praseodymium — “NdPr” — are the workhorse elements inside the permanent magnets that drive electric motors, wind turbines, robotics, and defense systems. They’re strategic inputs, and Western-mined supply is thin.

That’s the backdrop — context for why a Western-aligned rare-earth project is worth a look.

What GRML owns

Skaergaard — the flagship (80%-owned)

Skaergaard, in Southeast Greenland, is a large, undeveloped palladium-gold-platinum project, 80% owned by Greenland Mines.

It’s a well-studied asset — discovered in 1935, the subject of more than 1,000 peer-reviewed publications and roughly 45,000 metres of historical drilling over nearly 90 years.

The 2022 resource:

The 2022 NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate (SLR Consulting; Qualified Person Philip A. Geusebroek, M.Sc., P.Geo.; effective Nov 22, 2022) reports, on a palladium-equivalent basis: Indicated 11.41 Moz PdEq and Inferred 14.11 Moz PdEq — roughly 25.4 Moz PdEq combined.

A note on what that means: mineral resources are not mineral reserves, and Inferred resources carry the lowest confidence — they may not be upgraded or mined. It’s a resource estimate, not a statement of economic value. Historical by-product potential in vanadium, gallium, iron and titanium comes from earlier study work and is not NI 43-101-compliant.

Sarfartoq — the rare-earth project (subject to closing)

Sarfartoq, in Southwest Greenland, is a carbonatite-hosted neodymium-praseodymium rare-earth project being acquired from Neo Performance Materials (TSX: NEO). The acquisition is subject to closing, including government approval.

The company has engaged Tetra Tech Canada and GeoSim Services (Qualified Person Ronald G. Simpson, P.Geo.) for an updated S-K 1300-compliant resource estimate, targeted for substantial completion in summer 2026.

What’s happening now

In 2026, this has been an active story:

Listed on Nasdaq in March 2026.

A ~7,500-metre diamond drilling program is underway at Skaergaard, run with contractor Nordisk Fundering using three helicopter-portable rigs.

A technical workshop with 15+ specialists (including GTK Mintec and GEUS) mapped the path toward an Initial Assessment / PEA.

An updated S-K 1300 resource program is engaged at Sarfartoq, with named Qualified Persons.

These are activities, not results — drilling and technical work may not confirm or upgrade a resource.

The broader strategy

The company describes its approach as a multi-asset “North Atlantic Critical Metals Corridor” — spanning precious metals, magnet rare earths, and downstream processing, including a roughly 9.9% strategic stake in AnorTech, a developer of sustainable-alumina / high-purity-alumina processing.

This is the company’s stated strategy and vision, not existing infrastructure. AnorTech’s processing technology is early-stage, and commercialization isn’t assured.

What to weigh

GRML is an early-stage, high-risk micro-cap. The key factors to understand before investing:

Trades below $1, with an open Nasdaq minimum bid-price deficiency (extension through Sept 14, 2026) and delisting risk. As of late June 2026, around $0.21–$0.30, market cap near $27M–$37M.

Pre-revenue / development stage; trailing-twelve-month net income roughly -$10.6M. The company requires additional capital, and financing isn’t assured.

Significant potential dilution — Series C Preferred convertible into up to ~2.04 billion common shares against ~121M outstanding, plus warrants and a board-authorized reverse split (up to 1-for-50).

Mineral resources are not reserves; Inferred resources are uncertain and may never be mined.

The Sarfartoq acquisition is subject to closing, including government approval.

AnorTech’s technology is early-stage; commercialization isn’t assured.

Forward-looking statements involve risk; actual results may differ.

Decide for yourself

This page is information, not advice. The best way to evaluate GRML is to read the primary documents — the SEC filings and the SLR Technical Report — and form your own view.

Small Cap Exclusive is owned and operated by King Tide Media, LLC, a US-based corporation, which has been compensated up to $515,000 in cash from Awareness Consulting Network for profiling Greenland Mines Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRML), starting 4/3/2026. We own ZERO shares of GRML.

This communication is for information only. It is not investment advice and not an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any security. You could lose your entire investment.

Qualified Persons (technical/resource information): Skaergaard resource — Philip A. Geusebroek, M.Sc., P.Geo. (SLR Consulting), 2022 NI 43-101 MRE. Sarfartoq — Ronald G. Simpson, P.Geo. (GeoSim Services), updated S-K 1300 work with Tetra Tech Canada.

Risk factors (summary): high-risk micro-cap trading below $1; open Nasdaq minimum bid-price deficiency and delisting risk; pre-revenue/development stage with going-concern-type capital needs; significant potential dilution including Series C preferred (~2.04B shares) and a board-authorized reverse split; mineral resources are not reserves and Inferred resources are highly uncertain; Sarfartoq acquisition subject to closing including government approval; AnorTech processing technology early-stage; forward-looking statements involve risk.

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