QKI Emulsion Inc. (OTCID: QKIE) Is Bringing Patented Clean Diesel Technology to a $1.1 Trillion Market — and the Philippines Is Just the Beginning

QKI Emulsion Inc. (OTCID: QKIE) Is Bringing Patented Clean Diesel Technology to a $1.1 Trillion Market — and the Philippines Is Just the Beginning

ARTICLE BODY

QKI Emulsion Inc. (OTCID: QKIE) is advancing patented water-in-diesel nano-emulsion technology that reduces harmful diesel emissions by 15 to 20 percent — without requiring a single engine modification. After nearly three years of rigorous government testing, the company secured its first Environmental Technology Verification certification in the Philippines, signed its first commercial partnership, and is now executing against a pipeline of letters of intent across shipping, fuel trading, and industrial sectors. The global diesel market exceeds $1.1 trillion annually. The regulatory pressure bearing down on it has never been greater. And QKI Emulsion is one of the few companies in the world with a commercially validated, internationally certified formula designed to address both problems at once.

The Problem Is Enormous. So Is the Market.

Diesel fuel powers the global economy. It moves cargo ships, long-haul trucks, industrial generators, and agricultural equipment across every continent. Global diesel consumption exceeds 1,500 billion liters annually — a market valued at approximately $1.1 trillion in 2025 and projected to keep growing.

But that growth is happening under mounting pressure. The International Maritime Organization has mandated sulfur caps already in force, with a Net-Zero Framework for global shipping expected to carry the force of law by 2027 to 2028. The European Union’s Emissions Trading System now requires shipping companies to surrender allowances covering 70 percent of verified emissions by September 2026. The diesel exhaust fluid market alone is growing at nearly 18 percent annually as operators scramble to meet tightening standards.

The pressure isn’t easing. It’s accelerating. And the window for cleaner diesel solutions — technologies that reduce emissions without requiring expensive fleet overhauls or engine replacements — is opening fast.

QKI White Diesel: The Science Behind the Opportunity

QKI Emulsion’s core product is QKI WHITE DIESEL — a water-in-oil nano-emulsion in which microscopic water droplets are uniformly dispersed within standard diesel fuel using proprietary surfactant and additive formulations. The combustion science is well established: when water droplets vaporize during combustion, they trigger micro-explosions that break fuel into finer particles, producing more complete combustion, lower peak temperatures, and measurably reduced emissions.

The result is a 15 to 20 percent reduction in harmful emissions, elimination of visible black smoke, and compatibility with every diesel engine — old and new — with no modifications required. The technology is designed to be deployed by fuel producers and distributors at their own facilities using QKI’s proprietary production systems and emulsifying additives, creating a scalable, asset-light business model that doesn’t require the company to build fuel production infrastructure of its own.

After nearly three years of testing across naval vessels, heavy-duty vehicles, generators, and automotive applications, QKI WHITE DIESEL received ETV Certification (ETV 24-007) from the Philippines’ Department of Science and Technology — Institute for Industrial Technology and Development. That certification is recognized in the United States, Canada, Japan, Denmark, and the Philippines — giving QKI a validated, internationally recognized proof point as it moves into commercial markets.

The underlying technology is protected by an active international patent portfolio including US patents US10316264B2 and US11084004, as well as European patent EP2817087B1 and multiple international applications covering formulations and production processes.

Commercial Execution Is Already Underway

The Philippines is QKI Emulsion’s launch market — and it’s a compelling one. The country consumes approximately 33 million liters of diesel per day, imports the majority of its petroleum, and is experiencing significant fuel price pressure. That combination of import dependence, price sensitivity, and tightening environmental standards creates ideal conditions for a domestically deployable emission-reducing fuel technology.

In February 2026, QKI announced its first commercial partnership with SAZ Fuel Trading, with three production units installed and initial production capacity of approximately 40 million liters per year. That milestone — moving from certification to installed production units at a commercial partner — marks the transition from development stage to operational execution.

Alongside the SAZ partnership, the company announced letters of intent with a pipeline of additional partners spanning shipping, environmental services, and fuel distribution. Trans Asia Shipping Lines completed operational testing on vessels and signed an LOI pending due diligence. RRDS Environmental Services — a subsidiary of Oriental Port and Allied Services Corporation — signed an LOI. Veliaj Petrol – Petrolifera Italo-Albanese in Albania signed an LOI, representing QKI’s first non-Philippines commercial relationship. Product testing is underway with Lirio Shipping Lines. Colorado Shipyard and PRCC have also signed letters of intent.

These relationships span multiple sectors and multiple countries — a signal that commercial interest in QKI WHITE DIESEL extends well beyond its initial launch market.

A $1.1 Trillion Market Under Regulatory Siege

The timing of QKI Emulsion’s commercial launch aligns with one of the most significant regulatory tightening cycles the global diesel industry has ever faced. The IMO’s MEPC 84 session in Spring 2026 is expected to finalize implementation guidelines for mandatory GHG fuel intensity reductions for international shipping. The EU ETS maritime framework is already live. Diesel exhaust regulations are tightening across Asia Pacific — which accounts for 43 to 45 percent of global diesel consumption.

For fuel distributors and shipping operators facing these pressures, a certified, drop-in emission reduction technology that requires no engine modification and can be deployed at existing facilities is a compelling proposition. QKI WHITE DIESEL does not require a new fleet. It does not require new infrastructure. It works with everything already in service.

The emission control technology market was valued at approximately $169 billion in 2025 and is forecast to exceed $350 billion by 2035. QKI Emulsion is positioning itself at the intersection of that growth and the $1.1 trillion diesel market it serves.

The Team Behind the Technology

The current leadership team brings together the inventor of the core technology with capital markets and operational expertise. Suneel Anant Sawant serves as Interim CEO and Chairman, bringing U.S. capital markets experience including IPO processes and public company governance. Enrico Carlo Fumagalli, the inventor of the water-in-diesel nano-emulsion technology and holder of the core patent portfolio, serves as Executive President, CTO, and Director — ensuring the technology’s creator is directly involved in its commercialization. Giovanni Genovese leads M&A with international accounting and cross-border compliance expertise. Eugene Paul Fumagalli manages the Philippines commercial expansion as General Manager, with direct oversight of the SAZ partnership and LOI pipeline.

The Catalysts Ahead

QKI Emulsion is at the beginning of a commercial execution cycle with multiple near-term value inflection points:

Commercial Production Confirmation — Verified production volumes and first revenue from the SAZ Fuel Trading partnership would validate the business model and mark the company’s transition from pre-commercial to operating.

LOI Conversions — Binding definitive agreements with Trans Asia Shipping Lines, RRDS Environmental Services, or Veliaj Petrol would materially de-risk the commercial pipeline and expand the geographic footprint.

Additional Country Certifications — Regulatory approvals beyond the Philippines — particularly in North America, the EU, or Japan — would open substantially larger addressable markets.

IMO and EU Regulatory Milestones — MEPC 84’s Spring 2026 session and continued EU ETS implementation would accelerate demand for commercially validated emission-reducing diesel technologies across the global shipping industry.

Up-listing Progress — The company has stated intent to pursue an up-listing, which would increase visibility, liquidity, and access to a broader investor base.

Worth Watching

QKI Emulsion is an early-stage, pre-revenue company operating on the OTC markets with all the risks that entails. The partnerships announced to date include non-binding letters of intent, and commercial production is in its earliest stages. Investors should conduct thorough due diligence and size positions accordingly.

What exists right now is a patented, internationally certified water-in-diesel technology with its first commercial production units installed, a pipeline of sector-spanning commercial relationships across multiple countries, and a regulatory environment that is systematically increasing the cost of doing nothing about diesel emissions.

For investors tracking early-stage clean technology opportunities in a sector that the world cannot simply switch off overnight, QKI Emulsion is a company worth understanding.

OTCID: QKIE. The commercial story is just beginning.

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