Quantum BioPharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNTM) is developing what could be the first therapeutic to directly target and inhibit demyelination in multiple sclerosis — not just manage the immune response, but protect the neural tissue that MS progressively destroys. Today, the company announced a binding Letter of Intent with Allucent, a global contract research organization specializing in central nervous system clinical trials, to support its planned Phase 2 study of Lucid-MS. Trial initiation is expected in Q2 2026. An IND application to the U.S. FDA is expected in the coming weeks.

This is a company moving fast — and the news flow of the past week makes that clear.

The Problem With How MS Is Treated Today

Multiple sclerosis affects an estimated 2.8 million people worldwide and represents a $23 billion annual market with no cure in sight. The disease progresses through a mechanism that most existing therapies don’t directly address: demyelination — the gradual destruction of the myelin sheath that protects nerve fibers in the brain and spinal cord. When myelin breaks down, signals between the brain and body become impaired, degraded, and eventually lost.

The majority of approved MS treatments work by modulating the immune system — reducing the frequency and severity of inflammatory attacks. That approach can slow progression, but it doesn’t rebuild what’s already been lost, and it doesn’t stop the underlying neurodegeneration. Patients continue to accumulate disability over time. The unmet need isn’t marginal — it’s structural. The field needs therapies that don’t just manage inflammation but protect and restore myelin.

That is exactly what Quantum BioPharma’s lead compound is designed to do.

Lucid-MS: First-in-Class, Patented, and Heading Into Phase 2

Lucid-MS — formally designated Lucid-21-302 — is a patented new chemical entity developed through Quantum BioPharma’s wholly owned subsidiary, Lucid Psycheceuticals Inc. In preclinical models, Lucid-MS has been shown to prevent and reverse myelin degradation — the underlying mechanism of multiple sclerosis. That’s not immune modulation. That’s neuroprotection at the source of the disease.

The Phase 1 trial — a first-in-human safety and tolerability investigation — has completed dosing of all healthy human volunteers, with toxicology studies now finished. Those studies directly support the IND application to the U.S. FDA, expected in the coming weeks. On March 26, 2026, the company appointed Dr. Salvatore Napoli as Principal Investigator for the planned Phase 2 trial. Dr. Napoli is an internationally recognized neurologist and key opinion leader in MS, with over 20 years of clinical and research experience. He completed specialized fellowship training in MS and neuroimmunology at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and has held academic appointments at Harvard Medical School. He serves as President and Medical Director of the Neurology Center of New England and the MS Center of New England.

Then, today — March 30, 2026 — Quantum BioPharma announced a binding LOI with Allucent, a global CRO with deep expertise in CNS clinical trials, to provide comprehensive clinical trial services for the Phase 2 study. Trial initiation is expected in Q2 2026.

In the span of four days, the company appointed a Harvard-trained MS specialist as its Principal Investigator and signed a binding partnership with a global CRO to execute the trial. The Phase 2 clock has started.

A Pipeline With Multiple Value Levers

Lucid-MS is Quantum BioPharma’s lead asset, but it’s not the only one. The company operates a portfolio designed to generate value across multiple timelines.

FSD-PEA is being prepared for a Phase 2 trial targeting inflammatory diseases including mast cell activation syndrome — a condition with limited treatment options and a growing patient population. Lucid-PSYCH is in development for major depressive disorder, targeting the $238 billion mental health market.

And then there is unbuzzd — a proprietary alcohol metabolism formulation that the company invented and licensed to Unbuzzd Wellness Inc. Quantum BioPharma retains approximately 19.84% equity in Unbuzzd Wellness and a royalty agreement that pays 7% of all unbuzzd sales until cumulative payments reach $250 million, after which the royalty continues at 3% in perpetuity. A clinical trial of unbuzzd found that it reduced blood alcohol concentration more than 40% faster within 30 minutes compared to control subjects, with rapid improvements in alertness and reduced impairment and no side effects.

Unbuzzd Wellness is currently exploring a potential go-public transaction — a process that could generate non-dilutive cash for Quantum through monetization of its equity stake, with no dilution to existing QNTM shareholders.

The company also maintains a portfolio of residential real estate-backed loans through its FSD Strategic Investments subsidiary, generating secured returns that support operations.

Financial Position: Funded Through 2028

Quantum BioPharma reported its audited 2025 year-end financial results on March 27, 2026, maintaining a clean balance sheet with no going concern designation. Cash on hand and the fair market value of digital assets as of the filing date total $11.3 million USD. Management has stated sufficient working capital to sustain operations beyond January 2028 — providing runway through the Phase 2 trial initiation and into early data readouts without near-term capital pressure.

It is listed on NASDAQ under QNTM, the Canadian Securities Exchange under QNTM, and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under 0K91.

Analyst Coverage: Buy Rating, $45 Price Target

Kingswood Capital Partners has initiated coverage of Quantum BioPharma with a Buy rating and a $45 price target — based on a discounted cash flow model assuming successful Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials of Lucid-MS in the 2026 to 2028 timeframe and a commercial launch in 2029. The lead analyst is Karen Sterling, PhD, CFA, Senior Equity Analyst at Kingswood Capital Partners. Coverage is unpaid and unsolicited.

With QNTM currently trading in the low single digits and a 52-week range of $2.89 to $38.25, the gap between current price and that price target reflects both the risk and the potential upside that preclinical-to-clinical stage biotech investments carry.

The Team

Quantum BioPharma is led by Zeeshan Saeed, Founder, CEO and Executive Co-Chairman, who has guided the company through its strategic transformation from FSD Pharma to a focused neurodegenerative and metabolic disorders platform. Donal Carroll serves as CFO, bringing financial discipline that has supported the company’s clean balance sheet and no-going-concern status. Andrzej Chruscinski leads Scientific and Clinical Affairs as Vice President. The scientific team is anchored at the Krembil Brain Institute within the world-renowned University Health Network — one of Canada’s leading academic health science centers.

The Catalysts Ahead

FDA IND Submission — The Investigational New Drug application is expected in the coming weeks, a prerequisite for beginning Phase 2 patient dosing in the United States.

Phase 2 Trial Initiation — Q2 2026 — Subject to regulatory approvals, the Phase 2 study of Lucid-MS is expected to begin this quarter. First-in-class demyelination data in MS patients would represent a landmark moment for both the company and the field.

Massachusetts General Hospital PET Imaging Study — A joint study with MGH scientists using PET imaging to monitor myelin integrity in MS is underway, providing additional scientific validation independent of the Phase 2 trial.

Unbuzzd Wellness IPO or Go-Public Transaction — A potential liquidity event for Quantum’s 19.84% equity stake, expected to generate non-dilutive cash without any shareholder dilution.

FSD-PEA Phase 2 Entry — Advancement of the mast cell activation syndrome candidate into Phase 2 would add another near-term catalyst to the portfolio.

Worth Watching

Quantum BioPharma is a clinical-stage company targeting diseases with massive unmet need and limited existing options. The risks inherent in clinical-stage biotech are real — regulatory timelines, trial outcomes, and capital requirements all carry uncertainty. Investors should conduct thorough due diligence.

What exists right now is a funded company — with $11.3 million in cash and digital assets and a runway through 2028 — advancing a first-in-class, patented MS drug that has completed Phase 1 and is entering Phase 2 with a Harvard-trained Principal Investigator and a global CRO partner, all announced in the past four days. The IND submission to the FDA is weeks away.

For investors tracking early-stage biotech at the intersection of neurodegenerative disease and unmet clinical need, Quantum BioPharma is a company worth understanding right now.

NASDAQ: QNTM. The Phase 2 era begins this quarter.

DISCLOSURE:

Small Cap Exclusive is owned and operated by King Tide Media, LLC, which is a US based corporation & has been compensated up to $100,000 from Awareness Consulting Group for profiling Quantum BioPharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNTM) starting on 3/31 We own ZERO shares in (NASDAQ: QNTM). For important disclosures, affiliate relationships, and full disclaimer information visit: HERE.