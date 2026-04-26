Breakout Alert NASDAQ GOAI

GOAI Breakout Alert

Pulled Back, Rebuilding, and Flashing Fresh Catalysts

When momentum stocks cool off after a sharp move, many traders stop watching. That can be where the next opportunity begins.

Eva Live, Inc (NASDAQ: GOAI) is a Nasdaq-listed artificial intelligence and advertising technology company that has recently delivered multiple fresh corporate updates while the stock trades well below prior highs. For traders who understand how small-cap momentum works, this is often where watchlists get built.

GOAI is no longer an obscure OTC story. The company successfully uplisted to Nasdaq earlier this year, giving it broader market visibility, increased liquidity potential, and access to a much larger investor audience.

Why GOAI Is Back On Radar

Revenue Growth Turned Heads

The company recently reported 2025 revenue of approximately $17 million, representing growth of more than 82% year over year, while also reporting net income of approximately $8.1 million. For a microcap AI company, those numbers can attract renewed attention quickly.

Strategic Financing for Expansion

GOAI announced strategic growth financing intended to accelerate its 2026 growth strategy. According to the company, capital is expected to support product development, infrastructure scaling, marketing expansion, and commercialization efforts.

AI Product Pipeline Expanding

The company has recently highlighted multiple platform launches including:

• NeuroServe, its AI online advertising platform

• Fast Quote Direct, an AI quoting engine currently in beta

• New client-facing web applications to support growth and onboarding

Fresh products can become important catalysts when traders rotate back into emerging AI names.

Why Traders May Be Watching This Pullback

Many of the strongest rebound setups happen after a stock cools down, volume fades, and retail attention moves elsewhere. GOAI previously demonstrated the ability to make aggressive moves, and now trades at significantly lower levels while fundamentals and company updates continue to develop.

That combination of prior volatility + fresh news flow + lower reset price levels is exactly why some traders keep these names on active watch.

GOAI Quick Snapshot

• Nasdaq listed AI company

• $17M reported annual revenue

• Positive net income reported

• Strategic financing secured

• Multiple AI platforms launched

• Trading below previous highs

Final Take

GOAI is not a sleepy legacy stock. It is an active small-cap AI story with revenue growth, recent expansion funding, new products, and a price level that may attract traders looking for recovery momentum.

If volume returns, names like this can move fast.

Keep GOAI on watch.

Important Disclosure

Small Cap Exclusive is owned and operated by King Tide Media, LLC, which is a US based corporation and has been compensated up to $20,000 by Awareness Consulting Group for profiling GOAI starting on 4/20/2026. We own ZERO shares in GOAI.

This communication is for informational and advertising purposes only and is not investment advice. Trading stocks involves risk, including possible loss of principal. Always perform your own due diligence.

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