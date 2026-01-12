Worksport (WKSP) Update: New Manufacturing Scale, Product Launches, and Profitability Momentum Since Our November 2025 Report

When we last reviewed Worksport (NASDAQ: WKSP) in November 2025, the company was already showing clear signs of operational momentum — with rising revenues, expanding margins, and a growing dealer network supporting a cleaner, more diversified product roadmap.

Since then, a series of material developments have further strengthened the investment narrative, reinforcing the view that Worksport is transitioning from a growth story into a scalable clean-energy and automotive-accessories platform with improving financial visibility.

Below is what has changed since our November update.

Q3 2025 Results: Revenue Growth and Margin Expansion Continue

Worksport reported strong third-quarter performance, highlighted by:

61% year-over-year revenue growth

31% gross margin

A reaffirmed $45 million revenue target for 2026

A clearer path toward operating profitability by late 2025 or early 2026

Margin expansion remains one of the most important signals in Worksport’s story. Scaling hardware businesses typically struggle to grow profitably, but Worksport’s ability to increase both revenue and gross margin suggests improving manufacturing efficiency, pricing discipline, and supply-chain execution.

This builds directly on the momentum outlined in the November report, where margin expansion was already ahead of schedule.

Missouri Manufacturing Expansion: A Strategic Step Toward Scale

One of the most significant post-November developments is Worksport’s major U.S. manufacturing expansion in Missouri, dedicated to producing its flagship SOLIS™ solar tonneau cover system.

This move matters for three key reasons:

Higher Margins Through Domestic Production

Solar-integrated covers and energy systems produce better unit economics when manufactured closer to U.S. distribution channels and OEM partners. Support for 2026 Revenue Targets

Commercial-scale capacity is necessary to reach the company’s $45M revenue objective. Stronger Positioning with OEMs and Fleet Partners

U.S.-based clean-tech manufacturing is increasingly favored in large procurement discussions.

This expansion is not symbolic. It represents infrastructure being put in place for the next phase of Worksport’s growth.

$1M+ Purchase Order for COR™ Battery Systems

Worksport announced an initial purchase order exceeding $1 million for its COR™ portable battery systems from a leading global manufacturer.

This is a meaningful milestone because it confirms:

Supply chain readiness

Commercial demand

Manufacturing scale feasibility

Alignment between SOLIS and COR ecosystems

The COR™ system is central to Worksport’s clean-energy strategy:

Portable, modular power

Off-grid functionality

Integration with SOLIS solar covers

Applications across consumer, fleet, emergency, and recreation markets

For a small-cap manufacturer, a seven-figure purchase order signals the transition from prototype to commercial execution.

HD3 Heavy-Duty Tonneau Cover Enters Production

Since November, Worksport has officially launched production of its HD3 heavy-duty tonneau cover, engineered for commercial and fleet users.

Key HD3 features include:

Reinforced seals

Heavy-duty latching systems

Upgraded materials

Increased durability for high-usage environments

Six HD3 models are already available, with more than 25 expected by year-end. This significantly deepens Worksport’s product lineup in the fleet and commercial segment — an area known for repeat orders, longer contracts, and more predictable revenue.

SOLIS™ Solar Cover: Final Pricing and Lineup Released

Worksport has now released the final pricing and model lineup for the SOLIS solar tonneau cover, removing one of the last barriers to full commercial launch.

SOLIS integrates:

Solar power generation

Truck-bed mounting

Off-grid energy capability

COR system connectivity

This positions Worksport inside several fast-growing markets:

Vehicle-integrated solar

Emergency power

Recreational off-grid systems

EV grid resilience

With manufacturing expansion underway and pricing finalized, SOLIS is now transitioning from concept to revenue product.

COR™ Battery System: Specifications Finalized

Worksport also finalized the specifications and pricing for its COR™ portable energy system, opening new verticals beyond automotive:

Construction and utility crews

Home preparedness

Outdoor recreation

Portable worksite power

Fleet energy systems

With SOLIS and COR launching in the same window, Worksport is preparing for a fundamental shift in its revenue mix toward higher-margin clean-energy products.

SEMA 2025: Expanding Global Distribution

Worksport will showcase SOLIS™ and COR™ at SEMA 2025, one of the most influential automotive trade shows in the world.

SEMA matters because:

Dealers and distributors source new products there

OEM visibility increases

Partnership discussions accelerate

Pre-orders often materialize

With U.S. manufacturing expanding and products ready for commercial launch, SEMA could serve as a key distribution catalyst.

Financial Position: Strengthening Fundamentals

Since the November report, Worksport’s financial posture has continued to improve:

Gross margin: 31%

31% Revenue target: $45M (2026)

$45M (2026) Cash-flow breakeven: Late 2025 / early 2026

Late 2025 / early 2026 Inventory: Raw-material-heavy (favorable for scaling)

Raw-material-heavy (favorable for scaling) Liquidity: Stable entering multiple product launches

These metrics are unusually constructive for a small-cap hardware manufacturer.

Dealer Network: 450+ and Growing

Worksport has now added more than 450 dealer accounts year-to-date, supporting:

Recurring B2B revenue

Channel diversification

Reduced seasonality risk

Stronger distributor relationships

Dealer penetration alone is projected to generate approximately $21.5M in repeatable revenue, excluding B2C and new channels.

Why the Thesis Has Strengthened Since November

When we first outlined the Worksport thesis, the core argument was that the company was shifting from “potential” to “performance.”

Since then, several execution milestones have reinforced that narrative:

Manufacturing expansion in Missouri

A $1M+ COR purchase order

HD3 production launch

Final SOLIS and COR pricing

Strong Q3 margins

Continued dealer network growth

Clearer profitability timeline

These are not speculative signals. They are operational.

What Investors Should Watch Next

Key upcoming milestones include:

SOLIS and COR initial sales traction

Post-SEMA partnership announcements

Monthly sales consistency

Margin stability above 30%

Manufacturing scale execution

Progress toward cash-flow breakeven

Updated Investor Takeaway

Worksport is no longer defined by future potential alone. The company is now executing across manufacturing, product development, and clean-energy commercialization.

Since our November 2025 report, the business has added scale, secured supply, launched new products, and strengthened its financial profile. For investors focused on small-cap clean-tech, automotive innovation, and scalable manufacturing platforms, the Worksport story has only become more compelling.

The next phase will be measured not by announcements — but by revenue realization.

CONDENSED DISCLAIMER

Small Cap Exclusive is owned and operated by King Tide Media, LLC, which is a US based corporation & has been compensated up to $240,000 from Awareness Consulting Group for profiling Worksport LTD (NASDAQ:WKSP) starting November 17th 2025 till 2/12/26 We own ZERO shares in (NASDAQ:WKSP)