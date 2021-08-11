Will Netlist Inc (OTCMKTS:NLST) Stock Come Back After The recent Fall?

After having suffered from a selloff and tanked by as much as 35% over the course of a week, the Netlist stock staged a recovery on Tuesday.

When a stock manages to clock enormous gains over the course of the year, then it is probably the duty of investors to look into those stocks a lot more closely. One such stock is Netlist Inc (OTCMKTS:NLST) and in recent days, there has been considerable activity in the stock as well.

After having suffered from a selloff and tanked by as much as 35% over the course of a week, the Netlist stock staged a recovery on Tuesday. Investors returned to the stock again yesterday as it ended the day with gains of 13%. In this context, it is also important to keep in mind that over the course of the year so far, the Netlist stock has recorded gains of a staggering 865% so far.

There was no news about the company yesterday but earlier on in the month Netlist announced its financial results for the second fiscal quarter that ended on July 3, 2021. In the quarter, the company managed to generated revenues of as much as $64.4 million. It consisted of revenues from licensing fees of $40 million and $24.4 million in the form of product revenues.

Those figures reflect a 123% sequential rise in licensing fees revenues and 64% for product revenues. On the other hand, Netlist managed to bring in a net income of $27.8 million for the quarter and that was again a stellar performance considering the fact that in the prior-year period the company had actually suffered a $1.8 million loss.