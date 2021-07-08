HUMBL Inc (HMBL) Stock Finds $1 Support And Moving Higher: A Bullish Sign?

Earlier this year, the HUMBL Inc (OTCMKTS:HMBL) stock emerged as one of the major gainers from among penny stocks this year.

Earlier this year, the HUMBL Inc (OTCMKTS:HMBL) stock emerged as one of the major gainers from among penny stocks this year. In recent times, the HUMBL stock has made much steadier progress but yesterday it was back in action and jumped by as much as 9.5% after the company made a major announcement.

The company revealed yesterday that Brian Foote, its Chief Executive Officer, decided to retire as many as 9350 shares of the company’s Series B Preferred stock that is owned by him. However, it is perhaps more important for investors to keep in mind that those shares are equivalent to as many as 93,500,000 shares of the company’s common stock.

Considering the reduction of the number of common stocks to such a degree, it came as no surprise that the HUMBL stock experienced a surge yesterday. At the time the request was submitted by the company, the market value of those shares stood at $100,000,000.

However, in this regard, it is perhaps also necessary for investors to keep in mind that the HUMBL CEO had earlier retired as many as 551,669,335 pre-split common shares in the company. Those shares had actually come from the share float as in November last year. On the other hand, any prospective investor needs to note that in recent months HUMBL has come into considerable focus due to the growth of its mobile payments business. The service has gained considerable traction on an international scale over the past months.