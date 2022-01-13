Rockwell Medical RMTI Breakout Alert

Rockwell Medical RMTI is up 59% after due to a massive amount of volume being injected into this little well known stock that has been crashing for the last twelve months. I have written a full report on RMTI that you can read below.

However, before you read this insightful information, sign up below, let’s stay in contact.

Limitless Venture Group announced today, “ Announced that its partner in South Korea, Jeil Pharmaceutical” However, before we get started, let’s review some basic information on this company.

Rockwell RMTI Company Summary

Company Name: Rockwell Medical , Inc

Ticker: RMTI

Exchange: NASDAQ

Website: www.RockwellMed.com.

Rockwell Company Summary

Rockwell Medical RMTI is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing its next-generation parenteral iron technology platform. The iron technology is Ferric Pyrophosphate Citrate. It has the potential to lead transformative treatments for iron deficiency in multiple disease states, reduce healthcare costs and improve patients’ lives.

The Company has two FDA-approved therapies indicated for patients undergoing hemodialysis. These are the first two products developed from the FPC platform. Rockwell Medical is also advancing its FPC platform by developing FPC for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in patients outside of dialysis. These patients are receiving intravenous medications in the home infusion setting.

In addition, Rockwell Medical is one of two major suppliers of life-saving hemodialysis concentrate products to kidney dialysis clinics in the United States.

RMTI News

Jan. 13, 2022

Announced that its partner in South Korea, Jeil Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (“Jeil”), has received regulatory approval by the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS) of the Republic of Korea for Triferic Injection.

Also, Triferic Injection (ferric pyrophosphate citrate sodium sulfate co-precipitate hydrate injection) marketed in the United States as Triferic AVNU (ferric pyrophosphate citrate injection) for iron supplementation therapy. Hence, it creates hemoglobin in adult patients with hemodialysis-dependent chronic kidney disease. HERE

Rockwell Medical 1 Month Chart

RMTI 1 Day Chart

Rockwell Technical Analysis

The news was incredible that RMTI Announced that its partner in South Korea, Jeil Pharmaceutical Co , has received regulatory approval by the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety of the Republic of Korea for Triferic Injection.

Also, The real question is, what is it going to do now? Well, it has pulled back as expected but it will now consolidate then make a move up or down depending on the indicators within the consolidation. It is too early to determine which way it will move, but it is showing an early tendency to go bullish.

Hence, The stock responded with a massive amount of volume and a PPS increase of 59%. RMTI skyrocketed from $.40 to $.65 with 50 million+ shares traded.

I would expect RMTI to go up with the news today. It was huge and the stock responded with a massive amount of volume and a PPS increase of 251%. LVGI skyrocketed from $.011 to $.0388 with 50 million+ shares traded.

I am thinking RMTI will continue to go down as it has for over a year but there is opportunities with quick scalps. Stay tuned traders

Moreover, Remember, to never try and catch a falling safe, or a knife for that matter. Simply let it fall to the ground, walk over, and pick up the money. If you enjoyed this article, sign up below, I promise I will never spam you. Also, I’m pretty darn good at picking winners. Let’s make some trades together!