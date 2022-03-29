URGENT! Clever Leaves Holdings CLVR Stock Price, are you kidding me?

Clever Leaves Holdings CLVR Stock Price is finally showing some life as it reverses trend. CLVR stock quote is up 126% in the last 5 days.

I will be evaluating many factors to determine just how hot the stock is.

The official heat level for CLVR is, a 🔥🔥🔥 3 out of 5.

Now, let’s go over some of the basic information on this stock before we get in the technical analysis and how I came up with HOT grade.

Clever Leaves Holdings CLVR Stock Price Company Information

Company Name: Clever Leaves Holdings

Ticker: CLVR

Exchange: NASDAQ

Website: https://cleverleaves.com/en/home/

Breakout Stock Clever Leaves Holdings Company Summary:

Clever Leaves Holdings, Inc. operates as a holding company. It produces pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoids. The company was founded on July 23, 2020 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

CLVR stock price in regards to news distribution.

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: CLVR, CLVRW) (“Clever Leaves” or the “Company”), a leading multinational operator and licensed producer of pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoids, is reporting financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021. All financial information is provided in US dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Summary vs. Same Year-Ago Quarter

Revenue increased 25% to $4.2 million compared to $3.3 million. Cannabinoid revenue increased 11% to $1.1 million compared to $1.0 million, and non-cannabinoid revenue increased 31% to $3.1 million compared to $2.4 million.

All-in cost per gram of dry flower was $0.47 compared to $0.15, attributed to the continued ramp of early-stage operations in Portugal.

Gross profit was $(0.3) million, which includes a $3.0 million inventory write-down, compared to $2.3 million. Adjusted gross profit (a non-GAAP financial measure defined and reconciled herein), which excludes such write-down, was flat at $2.7 million.

Gross margin, which includes such inventory write-down, was (6.9)% compared to 67.9%. Adjusted gross margin (a non-GAAP financial measure defined and reconciled herein), which excludes such write-down, was 64.1% compared to 79.8%.

Trending Stock CLVR stock price 5 Day Chart

CLVR Stock Price HOT Stock Grade:

The official heat level for CLVR is, a 🔥🔥🔥 3 out of 5 . Continue reading to see why I think it is just a 3 out of 5. Here are my takeaways on CLVR and why it is just a 3 out of 5.

The volume, is solid right now and I believe it will continue because of the wonderful 4th quarter earnings of 2021.

The news, the news cycle is important and 25% gains is a huge financial news release.

The chart, it is bullish, very bullish!

The fundamentals, there financials are good.

Marketing efforts, I have not found serious marketing efforts around the investor awareness of this company. Like a product, a company needs to market itself hence a 3 out of 4 instead of a 4.

