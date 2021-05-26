Sunshine Biopharma (SBFM) Stock Moves Toward New Highs: What’s The Plan?

As investors piled on to the Sunshine stock, it rallied strongly and ended up clocking gains of as much as 142%.

Microscopic illustration of the spreading 2019 corona virus that was discovered in Wuhan, China. The image is an artisic but scientific interpretation, with all relevant surface details of this particular virus in place, including Spike Glycoproteins, Hemagglutinin-esterase, E- and M-Proteins and Envelope.
There were many stocks that rallied on Tuesday but the gains in the Sunshine Biopharma (OTCMKTS:SBFM) stock was particularly notable. After the company made an announcement yesterday with regards to the working mechanisms of its anticancer product Adva-27a, the stock came into sharp focus.

As investors piled on to the Sunshine stock, it rallied strongly and ended up clocking gains of as much as 142%. The findings put forward by the company in relation to the treatment were compelling as well. Sunshine stated that Adva-27a displayed two primary activities. One was that it could evade P-glycoprotein and the other was that the treatment could inhibit Topoisomerase II.

The fact that the treatment can evade P-glycoprotein is perhaps the most important finding. It is a form of protein that is found in around 50% of all types of cancers and is responsible for resistance to treatment. There are a large number of cancer medicines that have been rendered ineffective by P-glycoprotein.

In addition to that, it is necessary to note that experts agree that resistance to a multi medicine treatment due to presence of P-glycoprotein has been regarded as one of the biggest reasons behind the failure of cancer treatments.

This feature gives Adva-27a a distinct potential competitive advantage over many of the other products in the market and hence, the rally in the stock was perhaps not such a surprise. The Chief Executive Officer of the company, Dr. Steve Silaty, spoke about the findings as well.

He said that the findings and their implications could have a considerable impact on the direction of therapies for cancer as a whole. He went on to state that the company is quite excited about the fact that Sunshine is soon going to roll out a new medicine that could have a meaningful impact on patients suffering from cancer all over the world.

