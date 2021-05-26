Sunshine Biopharma (SBFM) Stock Moves Toward New Highs: What’s The Plan?

As investors piled on to the Sunshine stock, it rallied strongly and ended up clocking gains of as much as 142%.

There were many stocks that rallied on Tuesday but the gains in the Sunshine Biopharma (OTCMKTS:SBFM) stock was particularly notable. After the company made an announcement yesterday with regards to the working mechanisms of its anticancer product Adva-27a, the stock came into sharp focus.

As investors piled on to the Sunshine stock, it rallied strongly and ended up clocking gains of as much as 142%. The findings put forward by the company in relation to the treatment were compelling as well. Sunshine stated that Adva-27a displayed two primary activities. One was that it could evade P-glycoprotein and the other was that the treatment could inhibit Topoisomerase II.

The fact that the treatment can evade P-glycoprotein is perhaps the most important finding. It is a form of protein that is found in around 50% of all types of cancers and is responsible for resistance to treatment. There are a large number of cancer medicines that have been rendered ineffective by P-glycoprotein.

In addition to that, it is necessary to note that experts agree that resistance to a multi medicine treatment due to presence of P-glycoprotein has been regarded as one of the biggest reasons behind the failure of cancer treatments.

This feature gives Adva-27a a distinct potential competitive advantage over many of the other products in the market and hence, the rally in the stock was perhaps not such a surprise. The Chief Executive Officer of the company, Dr. Steve Silaty, spoke about the findings as well.

He said that the findings and their implications could have a considerable impact on the direction of therapies for cancer as a whole. He went on to state that the company is quite excited about the fact that Sunshine is soon going to roll out a new medicine that could have a meaningful impact on patients suffering from cancer all over the world.