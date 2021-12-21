UPDATE: Alex called a 88% WINNER One World Universe Inc. (OWUV)

He did it again, check out the original article HERE

Company Name: One World Universe Inc

Ticker: OWUV

Exchange: OTC

Website: https://oneworlduniverseinc.com/ (under construction)

Company Summary:

One World invests in sports related businesses, distressed assets, business opportunities within emerging industries such as the Metaverse and providing humanitarian efforts in over 185 countries

Why did it go up over 40% today?

OWUV announced today the development of its first NFT collection called OneWorld ALIENS Club. This collection from One World Universe hopefully will be the first of many more to come. This 10,000 NFT collection will launch through the LaunchMyNFT.com platform, cofounded by YouTube star “Kwebbelkop” who has 14.9 million YouTube subscribers. The social media superstar will promote the project. A Discord channel has been set up and will serve as a community forum for the NFT project where other NFT holders and shareholders can interact. One World will most likely break the launch into 3 parts consisting of a 500 Aliens NFT presale, followed by a 1,000 Alien NFT early offer for Discord users that refer a minimum of 3 new users to the room, followed by the official minting launch of the remaining Aliens Club NFTs.

5 Day Chart

1 Day Chart

Technical Analysis:

Resistance at $.40 so make sure to clear that with swagger before considering playing it.

Be very careful if it falls below $.36, it will pullback if it does.

