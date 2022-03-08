TMC Stock Price is consolidated and ready for a run? URGENT Update

TMC the metals company TMC Stock Price has been trying to recover since it’s July high of almost $11. Lately, it has been recovering, 30% gains in the last 5 days and almost 50% gains in the last month!

Wondering why this stock has had such a hard time bouncing and if it can break the overall trend? I will be looking into if this trending stock is truly recovered or if it’s just a head fake.

Now, let’s go over some of the basic information on this stock before we get in the technical analysis

TMC the metals company Company Information

Company Name: TMC the metals company

Ticker: TMC

Exchange: NASDAQ

Website: https://metals.co/

TMC the metals company, Company Summary:

TMC the metals co., Inc. is engaged in nodule collecting and onshore processing systems. It produces metals from polymetallic rocks to power electric vehicles. The firm’s products include nickel sulfate, cobalt sulfate, copper, and manganese. The company was founded in 2021and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

TMC stock price is due to News?

Feb 28, 2022

Commended Western political and military leaders for their growing acknowledgement of the potential for seafloor polymetallic nodules to bolster domestic critical mineral supply chains for the clean energy transition.

Seventeen high-ranking U.S. military officers including former Director of National Intelligence Admiral Dennis Blair said in a letter to the U.S. Secretary of Defense, “The national security imperative of creating sufficient mineral supplies to build future EVs, energy infrastructure from turbines to transmission, and modern aerospace and defense systems must include a robust and secure supply chain within U.S. control.”

TMC 5 Day Chart

TMC Stock Price Technical Analysis:

Ok, the 5 day chart is till trending bullish! The one day is Bearish but after consolidation it appears it is creating a bullish lean.

I like the stock. If it has difficulty at $3 I would get out because of all the resistance. I would put a stop order at $2. I believe this could yield a nice 25%-40% gainer this week.

This is Alex, reminding all the traders out there to leave your emotions at the door and never, ever, try to catch a falling knife.

