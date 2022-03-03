QSI the good stock to buy? Important new development! URGENT Update

Quantum-Si Inc. QSI is a good stock to buy? Trending stock? Breakout stock? Is QSI the best stock to buy stock because it has been breaking it’s trend with large volume and a 26% change in PPS in 5 days. Wondering why this stock is taking off, take a look below. Before we do, remember to stop what you are doing and 👇 sign up for our newsletter below. 👇

Now, let’s go over if QSI is the best stock to buy? Below, is some of the basic information on this stock before we get in the technical analysis

Quantum-Si Inc. Company Information

Company Name: Quantum-Si Inc.

Ticker: QSI

Exchange: NASDAQ

Website: https://www.quantum-si.com/

Quantum-Si Summary:

Quantum-Si, Inc. develops a protein sequencing platform of proteomics. It offers single molecule analysis, and democratizing its use by providing researchers and clinicians access to the proteome. The company was founded by Jonathan M. Rothberg on June 24, 2013 and is headquartered in Guilford, CT. QSI the best stock to buy? Trending stock? Breakout stock?

QSI the best stock to buy? Let’s look at the News

Feb. 28, 2022—Quantum-Si Incorporated (Nasdaq: QSI) (“Quantum-Si,” “QSI” or the “Company”), a life sciences company commercializing single molecule protein sequencing, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

Announced the appointment of Dr. Jonathan Rothberg, Founder and Executive Chairman of the Board, as Interim Chief Executive Officer.

Formed a new Scientific Advisory Board whose goal will be to identify high-impact, routine applications for single molecule protein sequencing across research, clinical, and diagnostics.

Established list prices for our protein sequencing platform in anticipation of commercial launch in 2022.

Shared a technical manuscript on bioRxiv providing an overview of Time Domain Sequencing TM enabling massively-parallel single molecule protein sequencing at individual amino acid resolution on a semiconductor chip.

enabling massively-parallel single molecule protein sequencing at individual amino acid resolution on a semiconductor chip. Entered into a lease agreement for new headquarters in New Haven, CT, close to Yale University.

Ended 2021 with $471.3 million in cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities and no debt, providing a sufficient runway to make key investments in the business.

QSI 5 Day Chart

Quantum-Si, Inc. Trending Stock, Technical Analysis:

Quantum-Si, Inc. QSI is not a good play right now, even though I like the company. It just went bearish!

I hope I did a good job with my analysis of QSI and if it is the best stock to buy?

