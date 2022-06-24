Omeros OMER Stock Price is consolidated and ready for a run? URGENT

OMER Stock Price has been trying to recover since it’s July high. Alex has his featured analysis below.

Now, let’s go over some of the basic information on this stock before we get in the technical analysis

Omeros Inc. Company Information

Company Name: Omeros Inc.

Ticker: OMER

Exchange: NASDAQ

Website: https://www.omeros.com/

Omeros Inc. Company Summary:

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company was founded by Gregory A. Demopulos and Pamela Pierce Palmer on June 16, 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA

June 15th

Announced that the company will host a live webcast of its Annual Meeting of Shareholders, which will be held virtually, on Friday, June 17, 2022, starting at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time.

OMER 5 Day Chart

OMER Stock Price Technical Analysis:

Looking good. It has a bullish trend line and the volume is solid. I really like the +$3 PPS.