Meso Numismatics (MSSV) skyrocketing

Meso Numismatics (MSSV) up over 200% in a week

Company Name: Meso Numismatics (MSSV)

Ticker: MSSV

Exchange: OTC Website: www.stemcellsgroup.com

Company Summary:

Meso Numismatics, Inc. acquired Global Stem Cells Group (Global) is a premier Regenerative Medicine company that specializes in cutting edge stem cell research, current clinical applications, and physician training.

Global licenses its intellectual property and name to medical professionals around the world providing them with necessary equipment and cellular therapy products needed to perform safe and effective Regenerative Medicine related treatments.

Global has one of the largest physician membership networks in the world with 29 offices in more than 25 countries.

Why did it go up over 200%?

There is no news out or press releases. It appears to be an awareness campaign. I do find Meso Numismatics acquisition of Global Stem Cells Group (Global) four months ago as a good omen. Global is a premier Regenerative Medicine company that specializes in cutting edge stem cell research, current clinical applications, and physician training.

Meso Numismatics (MSSV) 5 Day Chart

Meso Numismatics (MSSV) technical analysis shows there is resistance at $.33 & $.345, be sure to break through those resistance points before considering a purchase.

MSSV is trending bullish in the 5 day chart and month chart but is showing bearish tendencies in the one day chart. There is thin volume on this stock so be aware of that as you proceed.