CytoDyn Inc (CYDY) Stock Unable To Sustain At Higher Level: Here is Why

After having gone through a pretty rough week, the CytoDyn Inc (OTCMKTS:CYDY) stock managed to make a bit of a recovery on Friday. Last Friday, the stock went up by 7%, however, that was not enough to save the CytoDyn stock from recording a 10% loss for the week.

This morning investors might be interested in the fortunes of the CytoDyn stock and hence, it might be a good move to track it. There was no much news about the company last week but in this context, it might be a good move to take a look at development from earlier on this month. This relates to the five-day proceedings that took place between ProstaGen and CytoDyn, which was related to 3.1 million CytoDyn shares that were held in escrow for some indemnities.

However, in relation to this situation, it was announced earlier in the month that a direct financial obligation had been created that is going to stay off the CytoDyn balance sheet.

Back on June 21, the company had also made a key announcement with regards to its product leronlimab, which has the potential of treating multiple conditions. CytoDyn revealed the preliminary results after it managed to unblind the necessary data from the clinical trial related to the treatment of COVID 19 patients. During the course of the trial, the efficacy and safety of the product were being ascertained. The publication of these results proved to be another considerable boost to the company.