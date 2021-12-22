(NASDAQ:AVCT) announcement

AVCT

Company Name: American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc.

Ticker: (AVCT)

Exchange: NASDAQ

Website: avctechnologies.com kandy.io

Company Summary:

AVCT American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (“AVCT”; Nasdaq: AVCT) is a premier global IT solutions provider offering a comprehensive bundle of services including unified cloud communications, managed services, cybersecurity, and enhanced connectivity.

Consequently, their mission is to provide global technology solutions with a superior customer experience.

In 2020, American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc., acquired Computex Technology Group and Kandy Communications.

Kandy, an AVCtechnologies company, is a cloud-based, real-time communications platform.

Moreover, It offers proprietary UCaaS, CPaaS, CCaaS, Microsoft Teams Direct Routing as a Service, and SIP Trunking as a Service capabilities.

Kandy enables service providers, enterprises, software vendors, systems integrators, partners, and developers to enrich their applications.

Also, it services with real-time contextual communications, providing a more engaging user experience.

Moreover, with Kandy, companies of all sizes and types can quickly embed real-time communications capabilities into their existing applications and business processes.

Why did it go up?

Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc.’s (AVCtechnologies) (Nasdaq: AVCT) Kandy Communications business unit (Kandy).

Kandy is also a global leader in secure and intelligent cloud communications, today announced that full Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN) replacement services.

Kandy is now available in Brazil and China, bringing the total number of countries serviced by Kandy’s voice network to 40.

Therefore, you can see the positive results this news can yield.

5 Day Chart

1 Day Chart

Technical Analysis:

Since the news, I like this stock for a quick scalp. It is consolidating in a bullish trend and will have a pretty clean run to resistance at $2.38 which represents a $.20 (8.5%) return per share.

If it haves trouble at $2.38 a trader could exit and take that 8% and run or if it glides past it, you’re in a great position for a run. I like it!

