Northwest Biotherapeutics (NWBO) Stock Moves in a Range: What to do Now?

The Northwest Biotherapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:NWBO) stock did not have a great time in the markets last week but investors would be hoping for it to make a quick rebound this week.

Although there was no fresh news with regards to Northwest, the stock declined by as much as 10% and it might be worthwhile for investors to perhaps take a look at some of the developments from the recent past in order to get a better idea about the company. Last month there had been considerable optimism about the stock following speculation from investors that the company was all set to get a major breakthrough in the Phase III trial of its product DCVax®-L. The product is meant for treating some of the variants of cancers that are most resistant to treatments.

Many companies have tried and failed to come up with a solution in this regard and hence, speculation regarding the possibility of Northwest getting a breakthrough with DCVax®-L proved to be a major boost. In this regard, it should be noted that the company seemed to have indicated that the top-line data from the Phase III trial was highly positive and that, in turn, led to many investors piling on to the Northwest stock in a big way.

In addition to that, it is also necessary to note that DCVax®-L has also got considerable attention from the mainstream press and that is another factor behind the rising interest in Northwest stock among many investors. The decline last week could well be an anomaly.