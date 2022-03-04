Imperial Petroleum IMPP Stock Price is consolidated and ready for a run?

IMPP Stock Price has been trying to recover since it’s IPO over $7. Wondering why this stock is having such a hard time and if it can break the overall trend?

Now, let’s go over some of the basic information on this stock before we get in the technical analysis

Imperial Petroleum Inc. Company Information

Company Name: Imperial Petroleum Inc.

Ticker: CA:IMPP

Exchange: NASDAQ

Website: https://www.imperialpetro.com/

Imperial Petroleum Inc. Company Summary:

Imperial Petroleum is an international shipping transportation company specialized in the transportation of various petroleum and petrochemical products in liquefied form.

IMPP stock price is due to News?

February 2, 2022 – Imperial Petroleum Inc. (Nasdaq: IMPP) (the “Company”) announced today the closing of an upsized underwritten public offering of 9,600,000 units at a price of $1.25 per unit. Each unit consisted of one common share (or prefunded warrant in lieu thereof) and one Class A warrant to purchase one common share, and immediately separated upon issuance. In addition, the Company granted the underwriter a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,440,000 common shares and/or prefunded warrants and/or 1,440,000 Class A warrants, at the public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions, which the underwriter has partially exercised to purchase 1,440,000 additional Class A Warrants.

CA:IMPP 5 Day Chart

IMPP Stock Price Technical Analysis:

CA:IMPP needs to beat $2.755 for me before I would purchase it. There is resistance there so I expect it to be difficult but if it does, that is the double confirmation breakout and reversal I’m looking for to enter a stock!

