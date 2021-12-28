Asia Broadband (AABB) opens their crypto exchange

Asia Broadband (AABB) enters into the crypto market and gains 22% for our subscribers after Alex calls the $.17 PPS. Take a look HERE

Let’s do a quick overview before we get into the technical analysis.

Company Name: Asia Broadband, Inc.

Ticker: (AABB)

Exchange: OTC

Website: https://www.aabbgtoken.com/

Company Summary:Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB) is a resource company focused on the production, supply and sale of precious and base metals, primarily to Asian markets. The Company utilizes its specific geographic expertise, experience and extensive industry contacts to facilitate its innovative distribution process from the production and supply of precious and base metals in Mexico to client sales networks in Asia.

Dec. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via InvestorWire – Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB) (“AABB” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company has now launched its proprietary cryptocurrency exchange (the “Exchange”) within the AABB Wallet. Today’s launch is the initial phase of the Exchange roll out in the necessary process to ensure stability, proper functioning and integration of the various component modules.

Exchange users will now be able to place buy and sell orders to execute cryptocurrency trades for the initial trading pairs available and familiarize themselves with the Exchange platform. AABB management and the development team are excited to have achieved the live activation of the Exchange today in this initial launch phase.

Asia Broadband, Inc. (AABB) 1 Day Chart

Technical analysis is the same as before, this is a highly volatile stock in the wild west of crypto and should be traded with great caution. After it opened with a quick gain it quickly pulled back and then went on a nice run from $.14 to $.22.

Asia Broadband, Inc. (AABB) is consolidating in a bearish trend. If you’re interested in trading this stock I would recommend for AABB to eclipse $.20 before thinking about trading it.

This stock is volatile, trade with stop losses and never try to catch a falling safe!