Asia Broadband, Inc. (AABB) enter into the crypto market

Company Name: Asia Broadband, Inc.

Ticker: (AABB)

Exchange: OTC

Website: https://www.aabbgtoken.com/

Company Summary:

Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB) is a resource company focused on the production, supply and sale of precious and base metals, primarily to Asian markets. The Company utilizes its specific geographic expertise, experience and extensive industry contacts to facilitate its innovative distribution process from the production and supply of precious and base metals in Mexico to client sales networks in Asia.



Why did it go up over 100%?

Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB) (“AABB” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company has now confirmed a December 28, 2021, release date for its proprietary cryptocurrency exchange (the “Exchange”) within the AABB Wallet. AABB management and the development team are thrilled in anticipation of the soon approaching Exchange launch.

Well it appears that a gold mining company is opening a crypto exchange, I guess both are a form of currency, LOL. Everybody is getting involved and I HIGHLY doubt that this is a viable long term play.

Now, let’s look at the charts.

In the short term it needs to beat $.27 to be even worthy of considering, if it doesn’t, it will fall. $.27 is important because it will reverse the overall trend.

Keep in mind, this stock earlier in the year did the same type of pattern, a big run, a pullback, another slightly smaller run and then it died! Be aware!