Hunter Technology (HOILF) Stock Is Moving in the Right Direction: Here is Why

When a stock gains momentum over several days, then it might be a good move for investors to start taking a closer look into the stock and the company. The Hunter Technology Corp. (OTCMKTS-HOILF) stock has been gaining considerable momentum in recent days and that might have been related to an updated shared by the company last week.

The company, which is involved in the development of global digital marketplaces focused on the worldwide energy trading industry, provided an update on the progress that it has made with regards to the development of its latest offering OilExchange. Hunter Technology also provided an update on the latest investor deck in relation to this product.

It is a highly innovative product and is meant to act as a platform that is going to help sovereign clients with oil supply chain intelligence solutions. However, that is not all. There are some other highly important features that ought to be pointed out.

The oil value chains can be highly complex but the OilExchange platform is capable of providing large oil producers and governments with the necessary transparency that is so necessary. The oil value chain is highly complex and OilExchange provides solutions starting from the stage of production to trade and storage.

The company announced that it is currently on course to come up with the first version of the product at some point in the third quarter of 2021. However, more importantly, the company revealed that it has engaged with regulatory agencies, governments and a range of selected potential customers in relation to OilExchange.

The interactions have proven that the product could have significant market potential when it is eventually launched. The oil industry is massive and oil trading is the bread and butter of some of the biggest oil companies in the world. Hence, it is a product that could bring a lot of value. Investors could do well to keep an eye on Hunter Technologies from now on.