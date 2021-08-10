Healthier Choices Management Corp (OTCMKTS:HCMC) Stock Sees High Volume: Now What?

Although the market was largely flat on Monday, the Healthier Choices Management Corp stock emerged as one of the few exceptions. Investors flocked to the stock in a big way yesterday and that saw the Healthier Choices Management Corp (OTCMKTS:HCMC) stock ending up with strong gains.

Although the market was largely flat on Monday, the Healthier Choices Management Corp stock emerged as one of the few exceptions. Investors flocked to the stock in a big way yesterday and that saw the Healthier Choices Management Corp (OTCMKTS:HCMC) stock ending up with strong gains.

There was no news about the company yesterday but it is clear that investors may have found something that instigated them to get into the stock yesterday. It should be noted that the move in the Healthier Choices Management Corp stock yesterday turned the stock into a ‘double zero’ stock from a ‘triple zero’ stock. Despite the rally in the stock yesterday, it should not be forgotten that the stock has experienced considerable volatility in recent weeks due to the situation with its patent infringement lawsuit with tobacco giant Phillip Morris.

The positivity around the stock may be actually related to the patent infringement lawsuit. Although a court had granted Phillip Morris’ motion to dismiss the case, Healthier Choices had the option of filing for an amended complaint, and this past Friday the company did take up this option.

The patent infringement lawsuit is related to the IQOS device and it has been alleged that the combustion electronic pipe actually infringes on a patent held by Healthier Choices. After the filing of the new complaint, investors are possibly feeling a lot more positive about the community. It now remains to be seen if the Healthier Choices stock can hold on to this momentum and end up adding to its gains.