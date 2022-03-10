GXXM stock price, is up 60% should you buy more? Exclusive analysis!

GEX Management Inc. GXXM stock price is up 60% in 5 days, is it time to sell or rebuy? Famed stock picker, Alexander Goldman has his analysis, take a look below.

GEX Management Inc. Company Information

Company Name: GEX Management Inc.

Ticker: GXXM

Exchange: OTC

Website: http://www.gexmanagement.com/

GEX Management Inc. Company Summary:

GEX Management, Inc. engages in the provision of business services, consulting and staffing solutions to corporations. It offers long and short-term consulting and staffing solution services, including corporate consulting, enterprise strategy and technology consulting, enterprise project management; grey, white and blue collar staffing solutions and Human Capital Management solution capabilities. The company was founded by Carl Dorvil in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

GXXM stock price is due to News?

Feb. 11th, 2022

Revenues

Revenues for the year ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 were $750, 682 and $385,872, respectively. The close to 100% increase in year over year sales is attributable to a significant expansion in client footprints, aggressive business development efforts and a focus on higher end management and technology consulting business expansion and growth opportunities. Additionally, the management has put in processes in place to strengthen internal controls such as, (1) adherence to established contract markups through enforcement of systematic and auto-invoicing processes to minimize manual errors and enforcing timely invoice submission to clients (2) frequent follow ups by the executive management team to ensure invoices and receivables are tracked and closed in a timely manner, and (3) timely alerts to customers to notify on upcoming billing cycles and payment dues. All of these efforts have resulted in a strong

Jan 12, 2022

Signed a “white label” license with BCII Enterprises Inc. to enable that company to utilize GXXM’s DeFi Protocol technology. GXXM received 10 million common shares of BCII as compensation.

GXMM 5 Day Chart

GXMM Stock Price Technical Analysis:

The 1 day chart is bearish but the 5 day chart is bullish still but is coming very close to shifting to bearish. I’m not a fan of this stock right now. I don’t think there is much upside.

